Cocobod Chief Executive Reassures Spd And Ched Staff In Breman District

The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Ransford A. Abbey, has reaffirmed management’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Ghana’s cocoa sector.

During a working visit to the Seed Production Division (SPD) and Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) in the Breman District of the Central Region, Dr. Abbey acknowledged the sector’s ongoing financial challenges but assured staff that strategic measures are being implemented to restore stability and improve welfare.

He urged employees across all COCOBOD subsidiaries and divisions to contribute actively to management’s vision, emphasizing that collective effort and cost efficiency are vital to achieving organizational goals.

Dr. Abbey also cautioned against fertilizer smuggling, noting that such practices undermine productivity and delay financial recovery. He called on staff to ensure inputs are used responsibly to support national cocoa production targets.

Accompanied by senior management members and Hon. Alhassan Kobina Ghansah, Member of Parliament for Breman Asikuma who is also a member of the Board of Directors of COCOBOD, Dr. Abbey encouraged staff to maintain their commitment to building a resilient and sustainable cocoa industry.