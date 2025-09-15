COCOBOD Chief Executive Engages Japanese Chocolate Manufacturers

Tokyo, Japan – The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Ransford Abbey, has held strategic discussions with leading Japanese chocolate manufacturers on strengthening cocoa trade relations.

The engagement, which formed part of Dr. Abbey’s schedule at the ongoing Expo in Japan, brought together executives from major firms including Glico and Itochu.

Dr. Abbey reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to maintaining a steady supply of cocoa beans to the Japanese market, which currently accounts for nearly 70 percent of Japan’s cocoa imports. He also briefed the companies on measures being implemented by COCOBOD to address key challenges such as the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD) and the impact of illegal mining on cocoa farms.

Emphasizing the need for collaboration, Dr. Abbey invited Japanese partners to support COCOBOD’s rehabilitation programmes aimed at boosting yields and ensuring a sustainable supply of premium cocoa.

Executives of the Japanese firms welcomed the proposals and pledged to continue supporting COCOBOD’s initiatives, acknowledging the critical role Ghanaian cocoa plays in their production value chain.

Dr. Abbey was accompanied by Mr. Ato Boateng, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration; Mr. Jerome K. Sam, Head of Public Affairs; and Mr. Sulemana Wahab from the Office of the Chief Executive.