COCOBOD CEO Apologises to Cocoa Farmers Over Payment Delays

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Randy Abbey, has apologised to cocoa farmers for the challenges they are currently facing, particularly delays in payments for cocoa beans supplied since November 2025.

Addressing a media briefing at Cocoa House in Accra on Thursday, February 6, 2026, Dr Abbey stated that cocoa farmers deserve an apology and assured that COCOBOD, the Ministry of Finance, and the government are working together to find solutions to the issues as quickly as possible. He acknowledged that farmers are facing real difficulties and expressed serious appreciation for the concerns raised by both farmers and Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) regarding liquidity challenges.

According to Dr Abbey, a lot of the agitation from farmers concerns unpaid produce that they have sold to the LBCs, who buy cocoa on behalf of COCOBOD, and beans that remain available but have not been purchased. He emphasized that COCOBOD is fully aware of the issues and the challenges that farmers are going through.

The COCOBOD chief explained that the organization is experiencing liquidity challenges stemming from the collapse of the long standing syndicated loan agreement that had financed cocoa purchases for approximately 32 years. He noted that contrary to what some people might suggest, the crop is financed by buyers, and Ghana’s cocoa has become too expensive compared to other cocoa producing countries, causing some international buyers to switch sources.

Dr Abbey revealed during the briefing that while COCOBOD has successfully offloaded more than 530,000 tonnes for the current season, an additional 50,000 tonnes remain unsold because Ghana’s farmgate price has become commercially uncompetitive. Although international cocoa prices have surged to approximately $6,400 per tonne, the actual prevailing crop price remains below $4,000. Under current regulations, Ghanaian farmers are guaranteed a substantial share amounting to $5,040, a figure that exceeds the current market value and has driven international buyers to seek alternative markets.

The organization is currently grappling with a total debt of GH¢32.91 billion, according to Dr Abbey. This includes a $481 million loan scheduled for repayment in the 2025/26 season, for which he disclosed no funds had been previously allocated by the prior administration. The board’s financial woes were compounded by significant missed opportunities during the 2023/24 season when COCOBOD reportedly defaulted on forward sales contracts involving 333,760 tonnes of cocoa agreed at a price of $2,600 per tonne.

Dr Abbey indicated that COCOBOD is exploring a new funding model that does not tie hands with respect to the collateralization of the raw bean, because the organization wants a funding model that also facilitates or supports value addition. He noted that any financing arrangement that restricts the board’s ability to prioritize value addition would not be acceptable, and the proposed model is slated to take effect from the 2026/27 season.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government and COCOBOD to immediately settle outstanding payments of more than GH¢10 billion owed to cocoa farmers and LBCs. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, February 5, the Ranking Member of the Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee, Isaac Yaw Opoku, warned that the delays have worsened farmers’ living conditions and pose a serious threat to the stability of the cocoa industry and the wider economy.

The Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana (LICOBAG) has also raised concerns over what it describes as excessive political interference at COCOBOD, warning that the trend poses a serious threat to the sustainability of the country’s cocoa industry. At a press conference held in Accra on February 5, 2026, LICOBAG stated that challenges confronting the cocoa value chain have reached a critical point and could trigger a collapse of the industry if urgent corrective measures are not taken.

Dr Abbey also addressed allegations that funds intended for cocoa farmers were used to procure vehicles for management, insisting that the acquisition was made to support operations within the sector and enhance the development of cocoa sector programmes. He emphasized that funding for the vehicles was sourced entirely from Internally Generated Funds, specifically from the sale of cocoa sample residues to local processors.

The COCOBOD chief called for the passage of a new COCOBOD Act, citing a critical legal vacuum regarding the protection of cocoa trees. He urged stakeholders to remain patient as the management attempts to restructure a sector burdened by structural flaws and financial constraints.

Ghana’s cocoa sector remains a cornerstone of the national economy and a key source of livelihoods for millions of farmers. The payment delays and financial challenges facing COCOBOD have raised concerns about the long term sustainability of the industry and the wellbeing of cocoa farming communities across the country.