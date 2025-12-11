COCOBOD Board Chairman Seeks Regional Security Partnership Against Cocoa Smuggling

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Board Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has urged for stronger collaboration between the board and Regional Security Councils to combat the smuggling of cocoa and farm inputs during a recent three day working visit to the Western Region.

The plea came during discussions with Regional Minister Joseph Nelson, where Ampofo pointed out that COCOBOD has distributed 5.8 million dollars worth of free agricultural inputs to farmers this year. However, this investment is threatened when farmers choose to sell cocoa through illegal channels instead of official ones.

The Board Chairman emphasised that smuggling, particularly along the country’s borders, poses significant challenges. He noted that the issue now extends beyond just cocoa beans to include the illegal trade of free farm inputs provided by COCOBOD. Ampofo stressed the urgency of forming a partnership with Regional Security Councils, allowing security agencies to gain insights into smuggling operations.

This would facilitate better tracking of distributed farming inputs and establish efficient monitoring mechanisms to curtail smuggling activities, he explained. The challenges have been facing are the smuggling activities alongside the borderlines and here, you share borders with Cote d’Ivoire, Ampofo said, adding that the Western Region faces the same challenges as Bono, Oti and Volta regions with cocoa beans smuggled to neighbouring countries.

The chairman revealed there has not been enough coordination and collaboration between COCOBOD and the regional security councils. Some regional ministers do not even know their cocoa officers, the regional managers, and have no idea when the inputs are brought and the type of inputs to enable them put in the monitoring mechanisms to help us, he stated.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson acknowledged the existing gaps in collaboration between COCOBOD and the Regional Coordinating Councils. He emphasised the need for immediate action to improve communication and understanding. It has been a challenge because of the gap that has existed, he said, noting that the engagement with the chairman has highlighted issues requiring urgent attention.

Nelson stressed that collaborating more at the regional level is very important, as this will help him and the leadership of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) understand the issues better. The minister assumed office in February 2025 and has been working to strengthen coordination between government agencies and stakeholders across various sectors in the region.

Recent data from COCOBOD shows that Ghana lost more than 1.1 billion dollars to cocoa smuggling between the 2021 and 2022 season and the 2024 and 2025 season. The 2023 and 2024 season recorded the highest losses, with 253,212 tonnes smuggled, amounting to approximately 658.3 million dollars. In the ongoing 2024 and 2025 season, 29,623 tonnes have already been smuggled, resulting in an estimated loss of 143.7 million dollars.

In related news, Dr James Kofi Kutsoati, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Operations at COCOBOD, announced that the organisation is reforming its cocoa inputs distribution system. This new strategy involves shifting to a task force model to better control cocoa diseases and pests.

COCOBOD has set a new production target of 650,000 metric tonnes as part of efforts to revive the country’s cocoa sector, with current production standing at 450,000 metric tonnes. The board aims to gradually raise production each year so Ghana can restore its former output levels within the next four years.