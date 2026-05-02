COCOBOD Accuses Buyers of Bankrolling Ivorian Cocoa Smuggling

Ghana’s cocoa regulator has accused officials at Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) of diverting government purchasing funds to buy cheap beans smuggled from Ivory Coast, a practice it says is simultaneously depriving Ghanaian farmers of income and threatening the premium quality reputation on which the country’s cocoa commands a global price advantage.

Jake Kudjo Semahar, Director of Special Services at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), told Reuters on April 30 that the scheme had spread across four regions along the Ghana-Ivory Coast border, representing a striking reversal of earlier smuggling patterns in which Ghanaian farmers were the ones moving beans across the border in search of better prices.

“We were fighting smuggling of Ghana’s cocoa to Ivory Coast, now the reverse is the situation and we should be concerned,” Semahar said.

The shift is driven by a significant price gap. Ivory Coast currently sells cocoa at the equivalent of GH₵1,200 per 64-kilogram bag, compared with Ghana’s government-guaranteed farmgate price of GH₵2,587. That differential has created an opportunity for some purchasing clerks and officers to use funds allocated for buying Ghanaian beans to source cheaper Ivorian stock through intermediaries and pocket the margin. The problem is not only financial. Blending foreign beans into Ghana’s supply chain risks diluting the country’s high-quality designation, eroding the very premium that underpins its competitive position in international cocoa markets.

COCOBOD’s anti-smuggling unit moved against the scheme last week, arresting four suspects and seizing more than 100 bags of Ivorian cocoa at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District. Semahar described the operation as the beginning of a broader enforcement campaign. The board confirmed it has opened formal investigations and warned that institutional-level sanctions would follow against any LBC found to be directly involved.

The Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana rejected suggestions of company-level complicity. General Secretary Vitus Dzah told Reuters that no licensed buying company would sanction such purchases, attributing the conduct instead to individual clerks acting out of personal greed.

The allegations land on an already deeply troubled industry. Ghana’s farmgate price was slashed by 28.6 percent in February 2026 to GH₵41,392 per metric tonne as global cocoa futures collapsed from highs above $10,000 per tonne in early 2025. Before that cut, Ghana’s fixed price had become so disconnected from international market rates that foreign traders were refusing to buy. The resulting liquidity freeze left farmers across the Western, Eastern, and Western North regions waiting months for payment on cocoa they had already delivered. Many remain unpaid since November 2025.

Against that backdrop, Cabinet has ordered a concurrent forensic audit and criminal investigation into COCOBOD’s operations over the past eight years and mandated the conversion of GH₵5.8 billion in legacy debt to equity to restore the board’s balance sheet. Cabinet has further directed that from the 2026/27 season, a minimum of 50 percent of all cocoa must be processed domestically, up from the current 23 percent. Analysts estimate that reaching the 50 percent threshold could increase Ghana’s annual cocoa earnings from roughly $660 million to approximately $3 billion, fundamentally transforming the value the country captures from its most important agricultural export.

Whether that ambition can be realised depends in part on whether the integrity of Ghana’s cocoa supply chain, now openly under question, can be restored.