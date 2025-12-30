Cocoa Processing Company Releases Full Year Financial Statement Amid Ongoing Losses

Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC) has published its unaudited financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, concluding another challenging period for Ghana’s flagship state owned cocoa processor.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) listed company disclosed the results Monday, December 30, marking the fifth consecutive year of financial losses for the Tema based manufacturer.

The full year results follow CPC’s third quarter performance ending June 30, 2025, which showed a net loss of $10.23 million compared to $9.57 million during the same period in 2024. Revenue for that nine month period declined 27 percent year on year to $16.16 million from $22.20 million, reflecting persistent operational and market challenges.

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) remains CPC’s majority shareholder with 57.7 percent ownership, while the Government of Ghana holds 26.1 percent as the second largest stakeholder. The company operates two production facilities in Tema: a cocoa factory processing raw beans into semi finished products including cocoa liquor, butter, and powder, plus a confectionery factory manufacturing Golden Tree chocolate brands.

CPC’s financial trajectory over recent years presents a concerning pattern. The company reported a net loss of $15.09 million in 2021, which improved marginally to $12.06 million in 2022 before intensifying again in subsequent years. By the end of 2022, current liabilities exceeded current assets by $69.34 million, with the company defaulting on $30.2 million in loans from Absa and Prudential Banks.

The Ghana Cocoa Board intervened in 2023 through an extraordinary $87 million debt to equity conversion, temporarily stabilizing the balance sheet. However, this measure proved insufficient to reverse underlying operational weaknesses. Third quarter 2025 data showed total equity at negative $8.1 million despite the earlier intervention, indicating continued financial deterioration.

Processing capacity utilization remains a critical challenge. During the third quarter ending June 2025, CPC processed 2,902 metric tonnes of cocoa beans, representing a marginal increase from 2,886 metric tonnes in 2024. However, confectionery output declined 30 percent to 737 metric tonnes, suggesting difficulties in value added production despite stable raw material access through COCOBOD supply arrangements.

The company’s workforce contracted from 424 employees in 2024 to 333 in 2025, reflecting cost cutting measures as management attempts to align operational expenses with declining revenue. Total borrowings stood at $38.72 million by June 2025, including $35.03 million in short term debt obligations requiring immediate attention.

Trade payables surged 50 percent to $75.31 million, with $34.70 million owed to related party Cocoa Marketing Company. This mounting accounts payable balance indicates liquidity strain and potential supply chain financing difficulties as CPC struggles to meet payment obligations to suppliers and partners.

Management has pinned recovery hopes on a proposed $97 million loan facility from the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) intended for debt refinancing and factory retooling. However, industry analysts warn that without fundamental operational reforms, additional borrowing risks compounding debt burdens rather than facilitating turnaround.

CPC previously projected a surplus of at least 600 million cedis for the 2025 financial year, projections that appear increasingly unrealistic given third quarter performance and historical trends. The disconnect between management forecasts and actual results raises questions about internal planning processes and external communication accuracy.

Ghana’s broader state owned enterprise sector faces systemic challenges. In 2024, SOEs recorded a combined post tax loss of 8.54 billion cedis as operating expenses totaling 105.54 billion cedis exceeded total revenue of 103.79 billion cedis, yielding a cost recovery ratio of 0.99. Only three state enterprises paid dividends during that period.

The Center for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD Ghana) attributed persistent SOE losses to poor governance, inefficiency, and weak transparency, calling for reforms to corporate oversight structures. The 2023 State Ownership Report by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) similarly identified widespread inefficiencies requiring restructuring.

For CPC specifically, challenges include elevated raw material costs despite COCOBOD’s guaranteed bean supply, currency pressures affecting import dependent operations, limited export market penetration for semi finished products, and intense competition in the domestic confectionery market from both local and international brands.

The company’s asset base benefited from recent revaluations and secured cocoa bean supply agreements with Cocoa Marketing Company, providing some operational stability. However, borrowing costs of $2.9 million during the third quarter and cumulative tax liabilities of $40.9 million underscore persistent financial strain beyond operational issues.

CPC operates with annual throughput capacity of 65,000 metric tonnes of premium Ghana cocoa beans. The gap between this capacity and actual processing volumes represents significant underutilization, suggesting that financial constraints rather than market demand limit production scale.

Industry observers have questioned whether CPC’s business model remains viable without substantial restructuring. Some analysts advocate for temporary operations suspension to halt financial bleeding while management reassesses strategy and explores partnership or privatization opportunities. Others argue for continued state support given CPC’s strategic importance to Ghana’s cocoa value chain ambitions.

The company manufactures diverse products under multiple brands including Kingsbite, Oranco, Akuafo, Coffee Choc, Portem Nut, Portem Pride, Tetteh Quarshie, Pebbles, Choco Delight, Royale, and Golden Tree Couverture. Despite product range diversity, marketing effectiveness and distribution reach remain limited compared to multinational competitors.

CPC shares trade on the Ghana Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CPC with International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) GH0000000540. The stock closed at 0.05 cedis per share on November 25, 2025, representing a 150 percent year to date gain from an opening price of 0.02 cedis, though trading volumes remain minimal with average daily turnover of 437 shares.

The market capitalization stood at approximately 102 million cedis, ranking CPC as the 26th most valuable stock on the GSE. However, this valuation appears disconnected from underlying financial performance, suggesting speculative trading rather than fundamental value assessment drives recent price movements.

Investor sentiment toward CPC reflects broader uncertainty about Ghana’s state enterprise reform trajectory. Long term shareholders who purchased stock during previous decades have received no dividends, with many questioning whether the company can ever achieve sustainable profitability under current operational and governance structures.

The 2025 full year financial statements will provide definitive assessment of whether CPC achieved any fourth quarter improvement following disappointing nine month results. Historical patterns suggest continued losses are probable, raising urgent questions about the company’s medium term viability without dramatic intervention.

Ghana’s cocoa processing ambitions depend partly on CPC’s success as a flagship state processor. The company’s persistent struggles threaten not only shareholder value and employee livelihoods but also broader policy objectives around cocoa value addition before export, a key component of national industrialization strategy.

Looking forward, CPC faces critical decisions regarding operational scale, product mix, market focus, capital structure, and governance arrangements. Without addressing fundamental weaknesses in cost management, market positioning, and financial discipline, additional capital injections and debt restructuring will likely prove insufficient to ensure long term sustainability.

The company’s next annual general meeting will provide management opportunity to explain performance, outline recovery strategies, and respond to shareholder concerns about the trajectory established over five years of continuous losses. Whether investors, employees, and policy makers maintain confidence in CPC’s turnaround prospects depends substantially on the credibility and comprehensiveness of that response.