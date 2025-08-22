Cocoa Prices Swing on Weather and Demand Signals

Cocoa markets experienced significant volatility in July, with prices falling early in the month only to rebound strongly on West African weather concerns.

According to the latest ICCO report and industry analysis, the commodity remains caught between improving supply prospects and persistent structural pressures.

Prices hit lows in early July, with London futures dropping to $6,443 per tonne and New York to $7,315. But concerns over dry conditions in Côte d’Ivoire sparked a late-month rally, pushing contracts up by roughly 15 percent. The market has since eased slightly but remains well above its mid-summer lows.

Demand weakness continues to weigh on sentiment. Second-quarter grind data showed declines across all major processing regions—Europe down 7.2 percent, North America off 2.78 percent, and Asia falling more than 16 percent year-on-year. This reflects broader consumer pressure and high inventory levels.

On the supply side, Latin American production is rising, offering some relief. But West African crops face ongoing challenges. Côte d’Ivoire reported a 31 percent drop in July grinding and lower port arrivals, with bean quality also a concern. In Ghana, a government-mandated increase in farmgate prices has led to fears of increased smuggling and farmer disputes.

Looking ahead, much will depend on West Africa’s weather and the pace of main crop development. Traders are also watching policy decisions and whether demand shows signs of recovery. As one market watcher noted, volatility is likely to continue as the market balances short-term improvements against long-term tightness.

For now, cocoa remains a market of two stories: one of seasonal hope and another of underlying strain.