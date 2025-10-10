Cocoa Prices Plunge Nearly 60 Percent From Historic Peak

The cocoa market’s spectacular two-year rally has come crashing down, with prices falling to USD 5,997.59 per tonne on Thursday, October 9, marking a staggering 58 percent decline from London’s April 2024 record high. The correction represents one of the sharpest reversals in cocoa trading history, driven by weakening demand and improving supply conditions.

Cocoa has dropped more than 20 percent over the past month, extending a bearish trend that began after speculative positions became overextended above USD 10,000 per tonne earlier this year. The downturn has caught many traders off guard, particularly those who believed supply constraints would keep prices elevated indefinitely.

Three key factors are driving the collapse. First, global cocoa grindings for the second quarter of 2025 declined by 7.2 percent year-over-year in Europe, 16 percent in Asia, and 2.8 percent in North America, signaling significant demand destruction across major consuming regions. These figures confirm what analysts have long feared: consumers and manufacturers are pulling back in response to historically high chocolate prices.

Second, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) surprised markets by projecting a global cocoa supply surplus of 142,000 tonnes for the 2024-25 marketing year, a dramatic shift after three consecutive years of deficits. The forecast, released in March, triggered immediate selling pressure as traders reassessed the fundamental outlook.

Third, improved weather conditions and strategic pricing adjustments in West Africa, which supplies over 70 percent of global cocoa, have helped stabilize production. Both Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana raised farmgate prices for producers, likely incentivizing increased deliveries in the fourth quarter.

The demand side tells a particularly troubling story for the industry. High input costs, persistent inflation, and changing consumer preferences have pressured chocolate sales globally. Manufacturers have responded through reformulation and downsizing, strategies that may permanently reduce marginal demand for cocoa beans.

Speculative funds, which piled into cocoa during the rally, have begun liquidating long positions as the market became overextended. This technical unwinding has accelerated the decline, creating a feedback loop where falling prices trigger more selling.

Looking ahead, analysts see cocoa testing support levels between USD 5,500 and USD 6,500 per tonne in the near term. However, significant uncertainty remains. Weather shocks, political instability in producing regions, pest outbreaks, or El Niño effects could quickly reverse the current trend.

The medium-term outlook suggests stabilization below 2024 peaks, with structural demand softness capping upside potential. Industry observers are also watching Ecuador’s emergence as a major exporter, potentially challenging Ghana’s position as the world’s second-largest producer.

What makes this correction particularly significant is its speed and magnitude. After nearly tripling in 2024, cocoa has given back more than half those gains in just months. The market has now levelled off around $7 per kilogram, which, while still significantly higher than the $2-3 average before 2022, represents a new equilibrium.

For chocolate manufacturers who struggled through volatile pricing, this stabilization offers some relief. However, the underlying fragility in demand raises questions about long-term consumption patterns. Have consumers permanently adjusted their chocolate buying habits, or will demand recover as prices normalize?

The cocoa market’s volatility continues to challenge everyone from farmers to processors to retailers. While supply appears to be recovering, the real pressure point remains demand fragility. Until consumption patterns stabilize and manufacturers adjust to the new price environment, expect continued turbulence in cocoa trading.

This isn’t just a typical commodity correction. It’s a fundamental recalibration of a market that overshot on the upside and is now searching for sustainable equilibrium. Whether that balance forms around current levels or requires further adjustment will likely depend on chocolate demand recovery more than supply developments.