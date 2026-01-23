Cocoa Prices Plunge as Weak Demand and Surplus Forecasts Dominate

Global cocoa markets have entered a sharp downturn as weak processing data and growing surplus expectations drive futures prices to multi-year lows, raising concerns about demand recovery amid elevated consumer prices for chocolate products.

Cocoa futures on both New York and London exchanges fell below key psychological thresholds around 5,000 dollars per tonne in mid January, with contracts reaching their lowest levels since November 2024. The selloff reflects aggressive liquidation of long positions as traders price in surplus risks for the upcoming season.

Grindings data released in mid January revealed widespread weakness across major consuming regions. European fourth quarter 2025 grindings fell 8.3 percent year on year to 304,470 tonnes, marking the lowest fourth quarter performance in twelve years and far worse than market forecasts of a 2.9 percent decline. Asian grindings declined 4.8 percent to around 197,022 tonnes, while North America posted only marginal growth of 0.3 percent to approximately 103,117 tonnes.

The disappointing processing figures highlight subdued chocolate manufacturing activity as elevated historical cocoa prices continue pressuring consumer demand. Industry analysts note that high cocoa costs have fed through to retail chocolate prices, prompting consumer trade-down behaviour and reduced consumption in key markets.

Market forecasts increasingly point to a surplus in the 2025 to 2026 season. Estimates from industry sources cluster between approximately 175,000 and 250,000 tonnes, with some projections higher. Improved growing conditions in West Africa and recovering output in South America support expectations of expanding supply at a time when demand growth remains constrained.

Physical market pressure has become evident at origin. In Côte d’Ivoire, the world’s largest cocoa producer, port congestion and excess bean inventories are weighing on prices. The Ivorian government has moved to purchase 123,000 tonnes of unsold cocoa beans in producing regions in an effort to stabilise farmer incomes and ease logistical bottlenecks.

However, uncertainty persists as cocoa farmer groups in Côte d’Ivoire have called for the resignation of Yves Brahima Koné, Executive Director of the Conseil du Café-Cacao, the country’s cocoa regulator. Producers claimed in late December 2025 that over 700,000 tonnes of cocoa remain blocked at various stages of the supply chain, though Koné denied any blockage exists.

Seasonal forecasts point to improving rainfall and crop conditions across key West African growing areas, reinforcing expectations of stronger output ahead. No major new weather disruptions were reported over the past week, removing a potential support factor that has historically triggered price spikes during crop development periods.

From a macro perspective, a firmer United States dollar and broader commodity market pressure have added to cocoa’s downside momentum. Currency strength makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially dampening international demand further.

The contrast with 2024 and early 2025 is striking. Cocoa prices soared to record highs amid concerns about crop shortfalls and disease pressure in West Africa. The rapid reversal underscores how quickly market dynamics can shift when supply conditions improve while demand fails to keep pace.

Chocolate manufacturers face a delicate balancing act. While lower cocoa prices could eventually improve profit margins, many producers locked in higher costs through forward contracts during the price spike. Additionally, consumer price resistance means retailers may be reluctant to maintain elevated chocolate prices even as raw material costs decline.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICO) and other industry bodies have not released official statements on the recent price movements. However, farmer groups in producing countries have expressed concern about income volatility, particularly for smallholders who depend on cocoa sales for their livelihoods.

West African cocoa farmers typically receive prices based on government-set minimums rather than direct exposure to international futures markets. Nevertheless, persistent surplus conditions and inventory buildups could eventually pressure the premiums and support mechanisms that protect farmer incomes.

Market observers identify several factors that could stabilise prices in coming weeks. Lower prices may eventually support demand recovery as chocolate manufacturers adjust production plans and consumers respond to any retail price reductions. Weather volatility also remains a latent upside risk, as unexpected droughts or excessive rainfall during critical growing periods could quickly tighten supply expectations.

Technical analysts note that cocoa futures have broken through multiple support levels, with bearish momentum indicators suggesting further downside potential unless demand signals improve materially. Trading volumes have increased during the selloff, indicating broad market participation in the price decline rather than isolated positioning adjustments.

The near-term outlook remains challenging. Absent unexpected weather disruptions or a material rebound in chocolate demand, surplus dynamics and macro headwinds are likely to keep cocoa prices under pressure in the weeks ahead. The market has entered a clear downtrend phase dominated by bearish sentiment across the supply chain.

For Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, the price weakness presents fiscal challenges as cocoa exports represent a significant source of foreign exchange earnings. Ghanaian authorities have not commented publicly on potential policy responses to the changing market conditions.

The cocoa sector’s travails illustrate broader challenges facing agricultural commodity markets, where supply responses to high prices can quickly create gluts when demand fails to expand proportionally. The situation serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of commodity markets and the difficulties producers face in managing price volatility.