Cocoa Prices Experience Volatile November Amid Regulatory Shifts and Supply Concerns

Cocoa futures prices displayed significant volatility throughout November 2025 as regulatory postponements and tariff exemptions reshaped market sentiment while demand weakened across major consuming regions. The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) reported contrasting market dynamics compared to November 2024 when prices surged sharply due to persistent supply concerns.

The European Union’s decision to postpone its Regulation on Deforestation Free Products (EUDR) emerged as a key bearish factor during the month. This delay allowed cocoa trade between the European Union and producing countries to continue without immediate strict compliance requirements, alleviating short term supply concerns and reinforcing market perceptions of ample cocoa availability. The EUDR aims to tackle deforestation in countries whose imports into the European Union include key commodities such as soybeans and cocoa.

President Donald Trump announced on November 14, 2025 that cocoa would be exempt from reciprocal tariffs through an executive order affecting agricultural products not grown in the United States. The exemption took effect retroactively from November 13, 2025 and applied to coffee, tea, tropical fruits, fruit juices, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes, and beef products. This policy modification strengthened the potential supply outlook and added further downward pressure on cocoa prices.

Demand weakness played a crucial role in November’s bearish price trends. The most recent regional grindings report published in October 2025 revealed notably weak figures, particularly from Europe and Asia. The Cocoa Association of Asia reported on October 17 that third quarter Asia cocoa grindings fell by 17 percent year over year to 183,413 metric tonnes, the smallest grindings for a third quarter in nine years. The European Cocoa Association reported on October 16 that third quarter European cocoa grindings fell by 4.8 percent year over year to 337,353 metric tonnes, the lowest for a third quarter in 10 years.

Elevated cocoa prices throughout much of the past several years have led to significant reduction in both industrial and consumer demand for cocoa. On October 30, the chief executive officer of chocolate maker Hershey described chocolate sales during Halloween season as disappointing. This contraction in demand contributed substantially to the overall decline in cocoa futures prices observed during November 2025.

Early in the month, cocoa prices experienced a sharp rally on November 4, 2025. Compared to cocoa futures prices on October 31, 2025, prices for the nearby December 2025 contract rose by seven percent in London and eight percent in New York. In London the price for the December 2025 contract rose from 5,808 United States dollars per tonne to 6,211 dollars per tonne while in New York it increased from 6,133 dollars per tonne to 6,607 dollars per tonne.

The bullish price momentum reversed sharply by mid November as regulatory and policy developments eased supply concerns. The European Parliament approved a one year delay to the deforestation law on November 26, 2025, keeping cocoa supplies ample. Additionally, cocoa arrivals in Ivorian ports were reported to be picking up after a slow start at the beginning of the season. These factors caused prices to decline from early month highs by 15 percent to 5,287 dollars per tonne in London and by 20 percent to 5,316 dollars per tonne in New York.

Toward the end of the month, inventory drawdowns in ICE Futures United States licensed warehouses supported a modest rebound in cocoa prices. Cocoa certified stocks in ICE Futures United States licensed warehouses declined from 1,964,090 bags or 127,538 tonnes on October 1, 2025 to 1,711,039 bags or 111,106 tonnes by November 28, 2025. This reflected physical drawdowns in United States warehouses which reinforced supply constraints. By the final trading week of the month, prices in London increased by nine percent from the low level of 4,812 dollars per tonne to 5,222 dollars per tonne while in New York prices increased by eight percent from 4,999 dollars per tonne to 5,404 dollars per tonne.

Lower cocoa production in Nigeria provided some support for prices. The Cocoa Association projects that Nigeria’s 2025 to 2026 cocoa production will fall by 11 percent year over year to 305,000 metric tonnes from a projected 344,000 metric tonnes for the 2024 to 2025 crop year. Nigeria is the world’s fifth largest cocoa producer. Nigeria reported that its September cocoa exports were unchanged year over year at 14,511 metric tonnes.

The International Cocoa Organization revised its 2023 to 2024 global cocoa deficit to 494,000 metric tonnes on May 30, 2025, marking the largest deficit in over 60 years. The organization said 2023 to 2024 cocoa production fell by 13.1 percent year over year to 4.380 million metric tonnes. For 2024 to 2025, the International Cocoa Organization estimated a global cocoa surplus of 142,000 metric tonnes, marking the first surplus in four years. The organization also said global cocoa production in 2024 to 2025 rose by 7.8 percent year over year to 4.84 million metric tonnes.

Government data from Ivory Coast showed that farmers shipped 618,899 metric tonnes of cocoa to ports in the new marketing year from October 1 through November 23, 2025, down 3.7 percent from 642,500 metric tonnes in the same period one year ago. Ivory Coast is the world’s largest cocoa producer. The reduced arrivals at ports provided some support to cocoa prices despite the overall bearish sentiment during the month.

Industry stakeholders including The Hershey Company and the National Confectioners Association welcomed the tariff exemption decision. Hershey stated that cocoa is essential to its United States based manufacturing operations supporting more than 10,000 American jobs and fueling economic growth across the country. The Consumer Brands Association praised the tariff rollback on products unavailable in the United States, noting that the decision would help address rising grocery costs.

These contrasting dynamics underscore the volatility inherent in cocoa markets and highlight the importance of monitoring fundamental factors, financial drivers, regulations, and policy developments. The cocoa market remains in a phase of demand slowdown while supply outlook improvements and regulatory delays create bearish pressure on prices despite periodic rebounds driven by inventory drawdowns and production concerns in specific regions.