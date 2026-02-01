Cocoa Leaders Gather in Amsterdam to Tackle Industry Challenges

Senior government officials, regulators and industry decision makers from across the global cocoa value chain will converge in Amsterdam next month for the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) Partnership Meeting, one of the sector’s most influential annual forums, as the industry grapples with climate pressure, shifting regulations and volatile markets.

The two-day event, scheduled for 17 and 18 February at the Beurs van Berlage during Amsterdam Cocoa Week, will see the WCF unveil a refined strategy designed to sharpen the organisation’s focus on climate resilience, cocoa diseases, traceability and regulatory readiness. The theme guiding this year’s discussions is “Securing Cocoa’s Future in a Changing World.”

Ghana’s presence at the meeting will be led by Dr Francis Baah, Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), who will join a lineup of senior officials from major producing and consuming nations. Yves Brahima Koné, Director General of the Conseil du Café-Cacao in Côte d’Ivoire, will also attend, alongside Raquel Solís Guevara, Deputy Minister of Agricultural Production Development in Ecuador, and Dr Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, Permanent Secretary at Nigeria’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The private sector will be well represented too. Santiago Gowland, Chief Executive Officer of the Rainforest Alliance, is among the confirmed speakers, as is Steven Collet, Deputy Director General of International Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Regis Meritan, Senior Expert and Head of Sector for Agricultural Growth at the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships.

Henry Bonsu, a British journalist and broadcaster with extensive experience moderating high-level United Nations events, will facilitate key sessions throughout the programme. Bonsu, who studied Modern Languages at Oxford and is fluent in French and German, brings deep familiarity with policy and sustainability discussions to the role.

Alongside the main programme, the WCF will host a reception titled Women at the Heart of Sustainable Cocoa, sponsored by Hershey. The event celebrates the United Nations’ declaration of 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, an observance recognised by the General Assembly to spotlight the vital contributions women make to sustainable food systems, climate resilience and rural livelihoods around the world.

Chris Vincent, President of the WCF, has framed the meeting as a turning point for the sector. He stated that cocoa’s future depends on fresh thinking, faster action and stronger partnerships, and that the Partnership Meeting is where leaders move from talk to tangible change.