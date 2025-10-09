Cocoa Farmers Still Trapped in Poverty Despite Price Surge

Ghana’s cocoa farmers aren’t benefiting fairly from record global cocoa prices, according to the newly released 2025 Cocoa Barometer, which highlights widening inequalities across the cocoa value chain despite improved macroeconomic conditions and recent producer price increases.

The biennial report, produced by a coalition of civil society organisations and research institutes, reveals that even with Ghana’s stronger exchange rate and declining inflation, most cocoa farmers continue to live below the living income threshold. It’s a sobering assessment that challenges the narrative of progress often presented by government and industry stakeholders.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire together produce over 60 percent of the world’s cocoa but retain less than six percent of the industry’s global value. Think about that for a moment. Two countries doing most of the actual farming work capture barely a sliver of the wealth generated when that cocoa becomes chocolate bars on supermarket shelves in Europe and North America.

The report blames the skewed structure of the international cocoa market, where multinational chocolate manufacturers and commodity traders wield significant pricing influence. “Cocoa producers continue to bear the greatest risks but enjoy the smallest rewards,” the document laments, urging a shift from rhetoric to real action on fair pricing.

The Barometer argues that while the Living Income Differential introduced by Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire was a step forward, its impact has been limited by weak transparency and minimal farmer involvement in pricing negotiations. The LID was supposed to guarantee farmers a premium on top of market prices, but without robust enforcement mechanisms and genuine farmer participation, it’s become more symbolic than transformative.

The report calls for stronger institutional mechanisms to guarantee fairer returns for farmers, alongside major investments in local cocoa processing and value addition to help Ghana retain more wealth within its borders. “Value addition should no longer be treated as optional, it must become an economic priority,” the document stresses, noting that local manufacturing could significantly boost farmer incomes and job creation.

Beyond economic issues, the Barometer warns of escalating environmental risks. Farmer poverty sits at the root of virtually all problems in the cocoa sector, from deforestation to child labour and gender inequality. It’s a vicious cycle: farmers struggling to survive can’t afford sustainable practices, and degraded environments further reduce their productivity and earnings.

People engaged in illegal mining, or galamsey, continue to encroach on cocoa growing areas, degrading soils and polluting rivers. If unchecked, the Barometer cautions, these activities could permanently undermine Ghana’s cocoa output and international reputation for sustainable production. The irony is painful. Ghana’s cocoa sector faces threats from other extractive industries that promise quick wealth but deliver long term environmental destruction.

To address these challenges, the report recommends a coordinated approach that strengthens land governance, provides incentives for sustainable agriculture, and enhances partnerships with development agencies to rehabilitate degraded cocoa landscapes. These aren’t revolutionary proposals, but they do require political will and sustained financial commitment, both of which have been inconsistent historically.

The findings underscore the need for Ghana to align its macroeconomic recovery with inclusive growth in the agricultural sector, particularly for the farmers who form the backbone of its cocoa economy. You can’t claim genuine economic progress when the people producing your primary export commodity remain impoverished.

Meanwhile, in what government framed as a significant welfare improvement, authorities recently announced a 12.27 percent increase in the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season, raising it from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag, equivalent to GH¢58,000 per metric tonne. The adjustment came after an initial price announcement in August, with the revision reflecting changes in world cocoa prices and exchange rate movements.

However, the Cocoa Barometer’s broader critique suggests that even this increase, while welcome, doesn’t fundamentally alter the structural inequalities in the cocoa value chain. Forward selling mechanisms have delayed price increases reaching farmers, while yields continue to decline due to aging trees, crop diseases, and erratic rainfall linked to climate change.

What makes the report particularly significant is its timing. Global cocoa prices have surged to record levels over the past year, driven by supply constraints and growing demand. Chocolate manufacturers are making substantial profits from these high prices. Yet somehow, the people actually growing the cocoa beans aren’t seeing proportional benefits. That disconnect isn’t accidental; it’s structural, built into how the international cocoa trade operates.

The Voice Network, which produces the Cocoa Barometer, has documented these patterns for years through multiple editions of the report. Each iteration shows incremental policy changes and modest improvements, but the fundamental power dynamics remain largely unchanged. Farmers in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have limited bargaining power against global corporations with sophisticated pricing strategies and vertical integration across the supply chain.

The report’s call for local value addition resonates particularly strongly in the Ghanaian context. Currently, most cocoa leaves Ghana as raw beans, gets processed into chocolate products abroad, and then some of those finished products get imported back to Ghana at premium prices. It’s economically absurd when you think about it clearly.

Building domestic processing capacity wouldn’t just retain more value in Ghana; it would create manufacturing jobs, develop technical skills, and reduce vulnerability to the price volatility that characterises raw commodity markets. But it requires substantial capital investment, technology transfer, and market access strategies that successive governments have talked about more than they’ve actually implemented.

The environmental warnings in the Barometer deserve particular attention. Climate change is already affecting cocoa yields through changing rainfall patterns and increased pest pressures. Galamsey operations are destroying farmland that takes years to rehabilitate. Deforestation reduces the natural shade that cocoa trees need. These aren’t abstract future threats; they’re current realities affecting productivity today.

The report emphasises that despite these challenges, change is possible. But possibility isn’t the same as probability. Change requires coordinated action from government, industry, civil society, and international partners. It requires enforcement of existing regulations, not just creation of new policies. It requires transparency in pricing mechanisms and supply chain accountability.

For Ghana’s cocoa farmers, the 2025 Cocoa Barometer essentially confirms what many of them already knew from lived experience: record global prices don’t automatically translate to prosperity at the farm level. The wealth is there, being generated by their labour and their cocoa. It’s just being captured elsewhere in the value chain, and until that fundamental inequality gets addressed through structural reforms rather than marginal price adjustments, poverty will remain the dominant reality for most cocoa farming families.