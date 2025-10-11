Cocoa Farmers Must Get Fair Returns Says Ken Ashigbey

Convener of the Media Coalition against Galamsey, Ing Ken Ashigbey, has called for efforts to ensure cocoa farmers benefit adequately from their trade, highlighting smuggling as an immediate challenge that must be addressed.

Ashigbey emphasized that farmers need to see meaningful returns on their investments in cocoa farming. His comments come amid ongoing concerns about cocoa smuggling, which has severely undermined Ghana’s cocoa sector and deprived farmers and the nation of significant revenue.

The issue of cocoa smuggling has reached crisis proportions in recent years. Ghana reportedly lost over 160,000 tonnes of cocoa to smuggling in the 2023/2024 period, representing more than one third of the country’s total cocoa output and approximately £1.28 billion in value.

Smuggling typically increases when neighboring countries, particularly Ivory Coast, offer higher farmgate prices than Ghana. Farmers near the borders find it economically attractive to sell their beans illegally across borders rather than through official COCOBOD channels, despite the legal and logistical risks involved.

The government has taken steps to combat smuggling, including recent price increases that brought Ghana’s farmgate price to GH¢3,625 per 64kg bag. These adjustments aim to narrow the price gap with Ivory Coast and reduce the incentive for cross border smuggling.

COCOBOD has also introduced a whistleblower reward scheme offering GH¢2,000 for informants on every bag of cocoa retrieved from smugglers. This initiative seeks to create community level surveillance that makes smuggling more difficult and risky for those involved.

However, price adjustments alone may not fully resolve the smuggling challenge. Experts note that other factors, including easier transportation routes, weaker border controls, and established smuggling networks, continue to facilitate the illegal trade.

Ashigbey’s call for ensuring farmers get returns on their investments extends beyond pricing to encompass the entire value chain. Cocoa farmers invest significantly in land preparation, seedlings, fertilizers, pesticides, and labor over several years before trees begin producing.

When smuggling diverts cocoa away from official channels, it undermines the sustainability of the sector. COCOBOD relies on cocoa purchases to fund critical services including free seedling distribution, mass spraying programs, fertilizer subsidies, and research into disease resistant varieties.

The reduction in official purchases due to smuggling weakens COCOBOD’s financial position, potentially affecting its ability to provide these farmer support services. This creates a vicious cycle where reduced support could lead to lower productivity, pushing more farmers toward smuggling as a survival strategy.

Ashigbey, who also serves as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, has been prominent in advocating for sustainable natural resource management through his role with the Media Coalition against Galamsey. His focus on cocoa farmer welfare connects to broader concerns about ensuring Ghanaians benefit from the country’s natural resources.

The cocoa sector faces multiple challenges beyond smuggling, including aging plantations, swollen shoot disease, illegal mining activities destroying farmlands, and climate change impacts. Addressing farmer returns requires a comprehensive approach that tackles all these issues simultaneously.

Industry observers suggest that improving farmer incomes sustainably will require investments in productivity enhancement, better extension services, access to credit, and value addition opportunities. Simply raising prices without addressing underlying production challenges may not deliver long term improvements.

The government’s recent responsiveness to farmer concerns, evidenced by price adjustments following complaints, represents a positive step. However, sustained dialogue between government, COCOBOD, farmer associations, and other stakeholders remains essential for developing holistic solutions.

For Ghana to revitalize its cocoa sector and restore production to historic levels, ensuring farmers receive fair returns while combating smuggling effectively must remain top priorities. The sector’s future depends on making cocoa farming economically attractive enough to retain existing farmers and attract younger generations.