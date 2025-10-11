Cocoa Farmers Association Pleased With New Price Increase Decision

Stevenson Anane Boateng, President of the Ghana National Association of Cocoa Farmers, has said his association is satisfied with the latest cocoa price announced by the Finance Minister and has written a letter of appreciation to the government.

The statement marks a significant shift in tone from earlier this year when the association registered its displeasure with the initial price increase. Following that complaint, the government announced a second price adjustment that appears to have addressed farmers’ concerns.

The new price, announced on October 2, 2025, by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, adds GH¢400 to every 64kg bag of cocoa, bringing the farmgate price to GH¢3,625 per bag or GH¢58,000 per tonne. This represents a 12.27% increase over the price announced in August and took effect on October 3.

Farmers had been earning GH¢3,225 per 64kg bag since the start of the 2025/2026 crop season. The additional GH¢400 means cocoa farmers now receive substantially more for their produce compared to the beginning of the season.

The decision was approved by the Producer Price Review Committee, chaired by the Finance Minister. At an emergency press conference in Accra, Dr. Forson explained that changes in the government’s forecast informed the committee’s decision to adjust the price for farmers.

“This means that for every bag purchased, the cocoa farmer will receive an additional GH¢400. Simply put, for every bag a cocoa farmer sells, they will get GH¢400 more,” the minister stated during the announcement.

The price adjustment came shortly after Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer, increased its farmgate prices. Ghana, as the second biggest producer globally, often adjusts its prices in response to moves by its West African neighbor to remain competitive and prevent smuggling across borders.

Anane Boateng’s expression of satisfaction suggests the latest increase has met expectations that were not fulfilled by the August announcement. The association’s decision to write a formal letter of appreciation indicates a positive shift in relations between cocoa farmers and the government.

Earlier this year, cocoa farmers had expressed unhappiness with price increases they deemed insufficient given the global cocoa price surge. International cocoa prices reached record highs, and farmers argued they deserved a larger share of the windfall.

The government’s responsiveness to farmer concerns, evidenced by the second price increase within months, reflects the critical importance of cocoa to Ghana’s economy. Cocoa remains one of the country’s top foreign exchange earners and employs hundreds of thousands of farming families.

The new price aims to improve the financial wellbeing of farmers and potentially boost production. Ghana’s cocoa output has declined in recent years due to various factors including aging plantations, diseases, illegal mining activities affecting farmlands, and climate change impacts.

By offering better prices, the government hopes to incentivize farmers to invest more in their farms, combat smuggling to neighboring countries, and ultimately increase the volume of cocoa beans reaching official warehouses. Higher domestic prices make it less attractive for farmers to sell beans illegally across borders.

The satisfaction expressed by the farmers’ association president could signal improved cooperation between government and farmers going forward. Such collaboration is essential for revitalizing Ghana’s cocoa sector and restoring production levels to their former heights.

However, some industry observers note that while the price increases are welcome, other challenges facing cocoa farmers, including access to inputs, credit, and technical support, also require attention. Sustainable improvements in farmer livelihoods will require a comprehensive approach beyond pricing alone.