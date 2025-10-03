Cocoa Farmers Applaud Government for GH¢400 Producer Price Increment, Call for Timely Support Measures

On behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of the Cocoa, Coffee and Sheanut farmers Association wish to express our appreciation to the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Cocoa board (COCODOB) for the increment of the producer price from Ghc 3,228.75 per 64kg to Ghc 3,628.75 per 64Kg for the 2025/2026 cocoa season.

An additional increment of GH¢400.00 has been announced for cocoa farmers. This upward adjustment in the producer price marks a significant improvement and underscores the government’s responsiveness to the legitimate concerns of farmers across the country.

Maintaining strategic support measures;

We also wish to commend COCOBOD and the government for maintaining the addition interventions that demonstrate a commitment to making cocoa farming more profitable, sustainable and attractive to the next generation.

Bankers: National Investment Bank, Stanbic Bank, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, Agriculture Development Bank.

We highlight, in particular:

The introduction of free fertilizers (liquid and granular), the forthcoming Ghana Cocoa Traceability System and the planned Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme for the Children of cocoa farmers for 2026/2027 academic year.

While we embrace these initiatives, we also call for:

Timely distribution of subsidized inputs to all eligible farmers across regions. Increased investment in extension services and community-level education on the traceability system.

Conclusion;

We believe with this additional producer price announcement, coupled with the broader set of reforms, presents an opportunity for renewed trust and stronger cooperation between farmers, COCOBOD and the government.

We therefore, urge all cocoa farmers across Ghana to appreciate and cooperate with the government and stay the course toward a more equitable and sustainable cocoa future.

Thank you and may God bless our farmers and the Republic of Ghana.