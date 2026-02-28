Cocoa Buyers Formally Ask Government for Bailout to Clear US$750m Bank Debt

The Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana (LCBAG) has formally appealed to the government for a financial bailout, saying state intervention is now necessary for its members to clear the $750 million owed to commercial banks and resume normal operations.

Association president Samuel Adimado made the call on Saturday, February 28, 2026, marking a significant shift in tone from earlier in the week when he urged the public not to panic and said the association was working quietly to resolve the matter. The formal bailout request signals that internal efforts have not been sufficient to contain the growing financial pressure bearing down on the sector.

Adimado said the bailout would allow licensed buyers to settle bank obligations and continue fulfilling their core mandate of purchasing cocoa from farmers, aggregating supply, and delivering it to the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) for export. Without liquidity relief, he warned, the chain that connects smallholder farmers to the international cocoa market remains under serious strain.

The debt crisis has built up over time as Cocobod delayed payments to licensed buyers while diverting funds to activities outside its core mandate, including road construction. Forced to pre-finance their purchases from farmers using bank loans, buyers accumulated between GH₵7 billion and GH₵8 billion in commercial bank debt, equivalent to $650 million to $750 million, along with a further GH₵2.2 billion to GH₵2.5 billion owed directly to farmers. As Adimado said earlier this week, “interest keeps piling up.”

The government has already taken some steps to stabilise the sector. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced a nearly 30 percent cut in the farmgate price of cocoa, reducing it to $3,580 per metric tonne, to align Ghana’s pricing with falling global levels. The government has also announced plans for a domestic cocoa financing scheme, structured around cocoa bonds, to inject fresh liquidity into the supply chain, though details of implementation timelines have not been confirmed.

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has confirmed that commercial lenders are exposed to the mounting cocoa sector debts, with some loans already restructured and further losses possible. The stakes are heightened by the fact that Ghana’s banks are still rebuilding capital buffers eroded by the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which converted Cocobod’s short-term cocoa bills into longer-dated, lower-yield bonds and triggered record sectoral losses.

A government response to the bailout request had not been issued as of Saturday. The Mahama administration faces a delicate balancing act: acting quickly enough to prevent further deterioration in farmer confidence and banking sector exposure, while avoiding a precedent of absorbing commercially generated debts in a sector that requires deeper structural reform to prevent the same crisis recurring.

Ghana remains the world’s second largest cocoa producer, and the sector accounts for a significant share of the country’s export earnings and rural employment. The resolution of the current crisis will determine how quickly the supply chain can stabilise ahead of the main crop season.