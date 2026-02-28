Cocoa Buyers Chief Urges Calm Over US$750m Bank Debt Crisis

The president of the Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana (LCBAG), Samuel Adimado, has moved to calm fears over the $750 million his members owe commercial banks, insisting the situation is manageable and that the association is actively working to resolve it.

His remarks come after Reuters reported last week that Ghana’s licensed cocoa buyers had accumulated debts of between seven and eight billion cedis ($650 million to $750 million) to banks, with a further 2.2 billion to 2.5 billion cedis owed directly to farmers. The disclosures triggered widespread concern about the stability of Ghana’s cocoa supply chain and the health of the banking sector.

Adimado told 3News the public and cocoa farmers should not be alarmed. “The Licensed Cocoa Buyers have been doing a silent [job] working to address the situation,” he said, describing it as a matter the sector is in a position to resolve through ongoing efforts.

The debt pile has built up over time largely because the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), the state regulator responsible for buying beans from licensed operators, has been diverting funds to activities outside its core mandate, including road construction. With Cocobod slow to pay, licensed buyers have been forced to take out bank loans to pre-finance their purchases from farmers. As interest accumulates on those loans, the burden has grown.

The scale of the problem is significant. Licensed buyers delivered around 580,000 metric tonnes of beans to Cocobod this season but are still awaiting full payment, while a further 70,000 metric tonnes remain unharvested in the fields.

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has confirmed that lenders are exposed to the mounting debts. GAB Chief Executive John Awuah said the growing figures have already prompted some loan restructurings and may ultimately result in losses, though he declined to specify total banking sector exposure. Ghana’s banks entered this crisis in a weakened state, still rebuilding capital reserves eroded by the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), under which Cocobod’s short-term cocoa bills were converted into longer-dated bonds at lower interest rates.

The government has responded with several measures. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced a nearly 30 percent cut to the farmgate price of cocoa, reducing it to $3,580 per metric tonne, to bring Ghana’s pricing in line with international market levels after previously elevated prices left large unsold stockpiles. The government has also announced plans for a domestic cocoa financing scheme, potentially structured around cocoa bonds, to inject fresh liquidity into the supply chain.

Global cocoa prices have collapsed from a peak of approximately $12,000 per tonne in 2024 to roughly $4,000 at present, compounding two successive poor harvests driven by the swollen shoot virus and adverse weather. Cocobod’s senior staff have already taken salary cuts of between 10 and 20 percent in response to the financial pressure.

Whether Adimado’s reassurances are sufficient to prevent further deterioration in farmer confidence will depend largely on how quickly the new financing arrangements can be put in place and whether Cocobod resumes timely payments to the buyers who underpin Ghana’s cocoa trade.