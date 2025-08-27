Cocoa Board Chief Sues NPP Official for GH₵20 Million

Ghana Cocoa Board’s acting chief executive has launched a major defamation lawsuit against a regional political leader over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Dr. Randy Abbey is seeking GHS 20 million in damages from New Patriotic Party figure Kwame Baffoe.

The veteran broadcaster turned cocoa industry executive filed the suit on Tuesday following what his lawyers describe as malicious public statements. Baffoe, who chairs the NPP in the Bono Region and goes by the name Abronye DC, allegedly made the claims during broadcasts and social media posts.

Legal documents detail accusations that Abbey misused state resources during official visits to cocoa farming areas. Baffoe reportedly claimed the CEO transported personal furniture in government vehicles and refused to use seating provided by local farmers during field visits.

The political activist also allegedly suggested Abbey manipulated internal appointments to enable theft of public funds. These claims were broadcast publicly and shared across digital platforms, according to court filings.

Abbey’s legal team argues the statements are completely false and calculated to damage his professional standing. They contend such allegations harm public confidence in government institutions and undermine accountability systems.

The lawsuit seeks several remedies including a court declaration that the statements constitute defamation. Abbey wants a full public retraction and apology from Baffoe, plus removal of all defamatory content from public circulation.

Financial damages being sought include general, punitive and compensatory awards totaling GHS 20 million. The suit also requests a permanent court order preventing Baffoe from making further defamatory comments about Abbey.

Legal costs and other expenses related to the case are included in the relief being sought. The Ghana Cocoa Board’s legal department filed the action, indicating institutional concern about false claims affecting senior officials.

This represents the second major defamation lawsuit against Baffoe in recent months. In July, Forestry Commission acting chief Hugh Clement Brown sued the NPP regional chairman for GHS 20 million over similar allegations.

The pattern of legal actions highlights growing tensions around political discourse and accountability claims in Ghana’s public sphere. Senior government appointees appear increasingly willing to pursue court remedies against alleged defamation.

Abbey took over leadership of the cocoa marketing board during a challenging period for Ghana’s key agricultural export sector. Production challenges and global market pressures have made the institution’s management particularly sensitive to public criticism.

The case will test legal standards for political commentary and public criticism of government officials in Ghana’s democratic system.