Coco Gauff Wins French Open, First American Champion Since 2015

American tennis player Coco Gauff defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 to claim the French Open women’s singles title on June 8, 2025.

The victory ends a decade-long drought for American women at Roland Garros, last won by Serena Williams in 2015.

The 21-year-old recovered after dropping the first-set tiebreak, dominating the second set before securing the decisive third. Upon victory, Gauff embraced her team in the stands, stating: “This moment means everything. I’ve worked hard to win this title.”

Gauff previously reached the 2022 French Open final and won the 2023 US Open. This second Grand Slam title will return her to the WTA’s top three rankings when updated Monday. The win establishes Gauff as the youngest multi-slam champion since Maria Sharapova in 2008.