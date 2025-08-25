Coca-Cola Weighs Costa Coffee Sale After Investment Struggles

Coca-Cola has engaged investment bankers to explore strategic options for its Costa Coffee chain, including a potential sale that could result in billions in losses for the beverage giant.

The Atlanta-based company hired Lazard to review the future of the UK coffee chain it acquired from Whitbread in 2018 for £3.9 billion. Sources familiar with the process indicate preliminary discussions have begun with private equity firms, with initial offers expected during the autumn months.

Costa’s performance has disappointed since joining Coca-Cola’s portfolio, struggling against rising operational costs and intensified competition across Britain’s coffee market. The chain faces pressure from established rivals like Pret a Manger and emerging premium brands that have captured higher-spending consumers.

Financial results reflect these challenges significantly. Costa generated £1.2 billion in revenue during 2023, representing 9% growth from the previous year. However, the chain posted a £9.6 million pre-tax loss, a dramatic reversal from the £245.9 million profit recorded in 2022.

Coffee bean price inflation and broader economic pressures have compressed margins throughout the sector. Costa’s positioning in the mid-market segment has proven particularly vulnerable as consumers either trade down to value options or upgrade to premium experiences.

Industry analysts estimate Costa might attract offers around £2 billion, roughly half what Coca-Cola paid seven years ago. Such valuations would force the company to absorb substantial losses on what represented a major strategic bet on diversification beyond traditional soft drinks.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey acknowledged the investment’s shortcomings during recent earnings discussions. He admitted Costa “had not quite delivered” and fell short of management’s original investment thesis expectations.

The potential divestment reflects broader challenges facing Coca-Cola’s coffee ambitions. The company sought to compete directly with Starbucks and Nestle in the growing global coffee market, but Costa’s performance has undermined those strategic objectives.

Quincey indicated the company continues evaluating lessons learned from the Costa experience while exploring alternative approaches to coffee market participation. These discussions suggest Coca-Cola remains committed to the category despite current difficulties.

A Costa sale would contribute to widespread portfolio reshuffling across the food and beverage industry. Companies are reassessing asset allocation strategies amid persistent inflation and evolving consumer preferences toward healthier product options.

The coffee chain operates hundreds of locations across the UK and internationally, employing thousands of workers whose futures depend on ownership decisions. Private equity buyers typically focus on operational improvements and cost reductions to enhance profitability.

Costa’s brand recognition and established market presence retain value despite recent struggles. New ownership could provide operational flexibility and investment capacity that public company structures sometimes constrain.

No final decisions have been made regarding Costa’s future, with Coca-Cola maintaining all options remain under consideration. The review process could extend several months as potential buyers conduct detailed due diligence on the chain’s operations and growth prospects.