Coca-Cola Plans Fresh Ghana Investment Drive at May Accra Conference

A delegation from Coca-Cola’s West Africa, Morocco and Algeria (WAMA) regional unit has signalled a new investment push in Ghana, with a formal announcement scheduled for a business conference in Accra from May 6 to 8, where regional and global executives of the company are expected to convene.

The disclosure came during a meeting in Accra between the WAMA team and Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare. David Appiah, WAMA Communications Director, used the meeting to highlight the company’s confidence in Ghana’s operating environment and called for stronger coordination among government agencies to support its growth plans.

“The central role of your Ministry in Ghana’s investment agenda is key to ensuring success, and we believe your leadership can create the right environment for Coca-Cola’s growth in the country,” Appiah said.

He noted that the company’s operations contributed 1.28 billion cedis to Ghana’s economy in 2024 and have generated thousands of jobs, reinforcing its footprint in the market.

Ofosu-Adjare, whose ministry is central to the Mahama administration’s drive to attract multinational capital, welcomed the announcement. “If you are investing in Africa, Ghana can be your base,” she told the delegation.

Separately, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) delegation also met the minister to discuss preparations for the second African Sustainable Supply Chain Summit, scheduled for October 12 to 13 in Tema. ICC Secretary-General Emmanuel Dhoni-Kwame said the summit will focus on reinforcing supply chains and building economic resilience across the continent. The minister indicated the government would continue working with the ICC to advance sustainable trade facilitation and investment.