Coca-Cola Ghana Warns Customers Against Mobile Money Scammers

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Ltd. has issued an urgent warning to consumers about fraudulent individuals posing as company representatives and soliciting mobile money payments for products that never arrive.

The beverage giant revealed that scammers have been advertising fake telephone numbers online, deceiving unsuspecting customers into making mobile money transfers for Coca-Cola products. According to the company’s statement, these fraudulent actors falsely claim to represent the organization while operating unauthorized sales channels.

“We would like to state clearly that The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Ltd. does not receive payments for purchases through Mobile Money,” the company emphasized in its public advisory. This clarification comes as mobile money fraud continues to plague Ghana’s digital payment landscape, with scammers increasingly exploiting the trust consumers place in established brands.

The company’s warning highlights a growing trend of impersonation scams targeting well-known corporations. By leveraging Coca-Cola’s brand reputation, fraudsters create a false sense of legitimacy that tricks consumers into parting with their money. Once payments are made through mobile money platforms, victims discover that no products are delivered and their funds cannot be recovered.

Coca-Cola Ghana has strongly advised customers to avoid conducting any transactions through unauthorized channels and to remain vigilant against suspicious contacts or advertisements claiming company affiliation. The company stressed that consumers should only engage with verified communication channels to protect themselves from financial loss.

For legitimate transactions and inquiries, the company has provided official contact points. Customers can reach the company through its main telephone line at 0302 814 844 or via WhatsApp messages only at 0579 717 777. The official sales platform operates at www.mysmartcoke.com, while customer service inquiries can be directed to 0551 484 844.

This public caution reflects broader concerns about digital payment security in Ghana, where mobile money services have become integral to daily commerce. While these platforms offer convenience, they’ve also created opportunities for sophisticated fraud schemes that exploit consumer trust in familiar brand names.

The company has encouraged all consumers to report any suspicious contacts or advertisements claiming to represent Coca-Cola Ghana through the official channels listed. Such reports can help authorities track down fraudsters and prevent others from falling victim to similar schemes.

Security experts typically advise consumers to verify company contact information directly from official websites rather than relying on numbers provided through social media or unsolicited messages. They also recommend being skeptical of deals that seem unusually advantageous or require immediate payment through mobile money without proper invoicing or receipts.

As mobile money fraud evolves in sophistication, companies like Coca-Cola Ghana face the ongoing challenge of protecting both their brand reputation and their customers’ financial security. The beverage company’s proactive warning demonstrates corporate responsibility in alerting the public to threats that could damage consumer trust and cause financial harm.