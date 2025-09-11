Coalition Denounces Mahama’s ‘Betrayal’ on Galamsey Crisis

Ghana’s Coalition Against Galamsey delivered a scathing rebuke of President John Mahama’s approach to illegal mining Thursday, describing his stance as “environmental terrorism” enablement while water treatment facilities face imminent closure due to unprecedented pollution levels.

The coalition, led by convener Kenneth Ashigbey, condemned Mahama’s September 10 media encounter comments, arguing the president failed to demonstrate urgency required for confronting what it termed an escalating environmental crisis threatening national survival.

GCAG criticized the president’s decision to withdraw police forces from anti-galamsey operations, arguing that while not perfect, police had shown courage and helped bring the situation under control, challenging claims that officers cannot distinguish between legal and illegal mining activities.

The criticism coincided with Ghana Water Company Limited reporting turbidity levels reaching 32,000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units at the Kwanyarko Treatment Plant, forcing facility closure on the day Mahama addressed the nation, highlighting the immediate crisis facing water supply infrastructure.

The coalition highlighted alarming environmental degradation statistics, stating that over 60% of Ghana’s water bodies are now contaminated with dangerous heavy metals, while thousands of farmers have been displaced and vital forest reserves destroyed by illegal mining operations.

Ashigbey challenged the presidency to identify “a single licensed small-scale mining entity mining responsibly today,” questioning the effectiveness of regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms currently governing the mining sector.

The coalition disputed Mahama’s position that alternative employment must be provided before cracking down on illegal miners, arguing that “to justify galamsey until alternatives are created is to embolden illegality” during what they described as environmental suicide.

In a press release dated September 11, 2025, the coalition criticized the president for failing to demonstrate urgency required to confront the crisis, specifically rejecting his dismissal of calls for a targeted state of emergency declaration.

GCAG reminded Mahama that he previously supported state of emergency calls before assuming office, noting that circumstances have worsened rather than improved since those earlier advocacy positions were taken.

The newly established National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme faces scrutiny regarding adequate resourcing to address the illegal mining menace decisively, with coalition members questioning implementation capacity and funding commitments.

Environmental health consequences continue mounting with research linking galamsey pollution to chronic diseases including kidney failure, birth defects, and cancer, while major rivers including Pra, Ankobra, Birim, Offin, Densu, and Oti face severe contamination.

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Acting CEO of the Environmental Protection Authority, estimates restoring polluted water bodies could cost Ghana at least $300 million, highlighting the massive financial implications of continued environmental degradation.

The coalition represents a powerful alliance spanning ten major sectors including media, labor, religious groups, youth, academia, professional bodies, traditional leaders, and businesses, creating unprecedented unity in fighting illegal mining activities.

Economic implications extend beyond environmental damage, with contaminated cocoa exports threatening Ghana’s agricultural reputation and rising health costs creating additional fiscal pressures for government healthcare systems.

Coal criticism targeted the government’s current handling approach, with Ashigbey declaring that “this government’s handling of the galamsey crisis is a disappointment to us all. This government is failing us,” reflecting broader frustration with enforcement inconsistencies.

The coalition scheduled a comprehensive media briefing for Monday, September 15, 2025, at the International Press Centre to present additional evidence and mobilize national consensus for decisive anti-galamsey action.

GCAG operates under guidance from the Minerals and Mining Act (Act 703) and Ghana’s Constitution, providing legal framework for advocacy positions and enforcement expectations regarding illegal mining activities.

Water supply disruptions affect thousands of households and institutions across affected regions, with Ghana Water Company Limited warning that operations at critical facilities could be permanently crippled without urgent source pollution interventions.

The confrontation highlights fundamental disagreements between civil society organizations and government regarding appropriate responses to illegal mining, with coalition members demanding immediate enforcement rather than gradual transition approaches.

Turbidity levels at affected water treatment facilities remain dangerously elevated despite some recent improvements, indicating that galamsey activities continue disrupting water supply infrastructure across multiple regions simultaneously.