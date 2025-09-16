Coalition Demands Israeli Film Festival Cancellation in Ghana

A coalition of nearly 400 prominent Ghanaians has launched an unprecedented campaign demanding the immediate cancellation of the Israeli Film Festival scheduled for September 16-20, 2025, at Silverbird Cinema in Accra Mall, marking Ghana’s entry into a global cultural boycott movement over the Gaza conflict.

The broad coalition, comprising civil society groups, artists, academics, students, faith leaders, and prominent citizens, released a joint statement Monday describing the festival as what they termed a “Zionist propaganda event” designed to whitewash alleged genocide and apartheid amid Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

“We cannot stand by while the genocide of Palestinians is laundered through art and culture. Ghana has always stood on the side of the oppressed. Today we must stand with Palestine,” the coalition declared in their statement, invoking Ghana’s historical anti-colonial solidarity traditions.

The movement has drawn support from some of Ghana’s most influential figures, including veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, former Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Commissioner Justice Emile Short, filmmaker Nii Kwate Owoo, and academics Professor Audrey Gadzekpo and Professor Dzodzi Tsikata.

Additional prominent signatories include trade unionist Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, artist Wanlov the Kubolor, and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, demonstrating cross-sectoral support spanning media, academia, arts, labor, and civil rights communities.

The coalition has specifically targeted festival sponsors, criticizing organizations including Kempinski Hotel, Rolider, Sienna Services, SAF STL Amandi Foundation, and the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMac) for their involvement. The activists particularly condemned UniMac’s participation, arguing it represents “a terrible abuse of public trust” by a public educational institution.

Organizers have developed a comprehensive strategy that includes peaceful picketing at Silverbird Cinema during festival dates, targeted boycotts of festival sponsors and partners, extensive public awareness campaigns, and international solidarity mobilization efforts with Palestinian support groups.

The campaign coincides with a broader international movement in the entertainment industry, where over 4,000 film industry figures including Hollywood actors Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Rooney Mara have signed pledges to boycott Israeli film institutions over allegations of complicity in genocide and apartheid.

The Israeli Film Festival, announced by the Embassy of Israel in Ghana in partnership with Ghanaian film students, was originally promoted as a cultural exchange initiative designed to showcase Israeli cinema and foster artistic collaboration between the two countries. The embassy had positioned the event as a free cultural offering to enhance Ghana-Israel relations through artistic dialogue.

However, the coalition argues that Ghana’s history of anti-imperialist struggle and solidarity with liberation movements makes hosting the festival a direct affront to national values and principles. They reference Ghana’s historical support for various African liberation movements during the independence era as precedent for their current stance.

The campaign has placed several major organizations under intense scrutiny, with activists promising to extend boycotts beyond the festival itself to include ongoing relationships with participating sponsors and partners who refuse to withdraw their support.

Coalition organizers warned that failure to cancel the festival will trigger sustained boycotts and peaceful protests at Silverbird Cinema, urging the public to join demonstrations to prevent Ghana from being used to “legitimise a racist, apartheid and genocidal regime.”

The timing of the campaign reflects broader international tensions surrounding cultural diplomacy and soft power initiatives involving Israel, as global civil society increasingly scrutinizes cultural events for alleged political whitewashing purposes.

Legal and diplomatic observers note that the campaign represents a significant test of Ghana’s commitment to neutrality in international conflicts while navigating domestic pressure from civil society groups invoking historical solidarity principles.

The coalition’s approach mirrors successful international campaigns that have forced cancellations or modifications of similar cultural events worldwide, suggesting growing effectiveness of coordinated civil society pressure on cultural diplomacy initiatives.

Industry analysts suggest the controversy could influence future cultural programming decisions by major venues in Ghana, as operators weigh commercial considerations against potential reputational risks from association with politically controversial events.

The Embassy of Israel in Ghana has not yet responded to the boycott campaign or indicated whether the festival programming will proceed as scheduled despite the mounting pressure from prominent civil society figures and organizations.

Looking ahead, the success or failure of this campaign could establish precedents for how Ghana’s cultural institutions navigate international political controversies while balancing artistic freedom, commercial interests, and civil society pressures in an increasingly polarized global environment.

The coalition’s final message emphasized their determination: “Cancel this festival. Ghana will not be used to legitimize genocide and apartheid,” reflecting the intensity of opposition the event now faces from significant segments of Ghanaian civil society.