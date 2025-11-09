Coalition Demands Dismissal of Officials Over Galamsey Surge

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has called for the dismissal and prosecution of District Chief Executives and Regional Ministers whose jurisdictions have seen a surge in illegal gold mining, warning that inaction amounts to complicity.

Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio Saturday, Kyei Kwadwo Yamoah, a member of the group, said illegal mining has evolved into a national security threat, with armed gangs and politically connected financiers driving operations. The demand reflects growing frustration within civil society over the slow pace of action against officials whose districts have witnessed environmental destruction.

Kwadwo Yamoah reported seven incidents of mob action this year, describing them not as resistance but as criminal interference. He highlighted cases where armed men, including non-Ghanaians, have prevented Forestry Commission officers from accessing forest reserves, pointing to a breakdown of state authority in some mining areas.

The coalition member questioned the role of local government officials in areas where illegal mining occurs openly. “You would notice in some cases, galamsey happens along main roads,” he said. “Has the District Chief Executive not seen it? The District Security Council? The Regional Minister?” His remarks suggested that visible illegal mining operations indicate either negligence or complicity among local authorities.

The coalition recommended that by November, the government should start dismissing and prosecuting District Chief Executives whose jurisdictions see a surge in galamsey. This timeline places immediate pressure on the administration to act decisively against officials in affected areas.

Kwadwo Yamoah emphasized the financial networks sustaining illegal mining operations. “When you go to a galamsey site, those who intervene by phone or in person are often the direct beneficiaries or connected to kingpins,” he explained. He called for tracking financiers behind the operations, describing illegal mining as economic crime, environmental terrorism, and a national threat.

The coalition’s position received significant support from traditional authority during the same weekend. The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warned at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association Awards at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday that illegal mining is becoming a mafia situation that could engulf the entire nation if political leaders fail to act decisively.

The Asantehene criticized the politicization of the fight against illegal mining, saying leaders are often reluctant to act firmly because of fears of losing votes. His remarks highlighted a tension between political survival and environmental protection that has paralyzed decisive action against the menace.

“It is politics because of votes and nothing else,” Otumfuo stated. “I can’t see why we cannot take up this matter seriously unless we are all complicit.” His direct language reflected the frustration felt by many Ghanaians who have watched successive governments promise action while the environmental destruction continues.

President John Dramani Mahama, who served as Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, reaffirmed his administration’s determination to end the menace, pledging sustained action to restore degraded lands while creating employment for affected youth.

The President announced his government is implementing a major programme to reclaim destroyed lands and protect Ghana’s water bodies, stating he has asked the Minister of Finance to increase the budget allocation to recruit more youth into forest tree planting and the Blue Water Guard to safeguard water bodies. Each youth recruited under the initiative will receive a monthly stipend of GH₵1,500.

The President’s assurances came against a backdrop of recent violence against enforcement officers and journalists. Days before the event, journalists covering an Environmental Protection Agency operation were injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident while retreating from a community mob attack. The incident underscored the dangerous environment facing those attempting to combat illegal mining.

President Mahama acknowledged the complexity of the problem, noting that despite obvious environmental damage, entire communities mobilize to confront security personnel attempting to stop illegal mining. This resistance reflects the economic dependence many communities have developed on galamsey activities.

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey comprises over 20 civil society and professional organizations, including the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), and the Ghana Mine Workers Union. The group has consistently pushed for stronger action against illegal mining throughout 2025.

Earlier this year, the coalition called for the prosecution of Akonta Mining Ltd over alleged illegal mining activities in forest reserves. The group has also demanded investigations into politicians allegedly involved in galamsey, including members of the ruling party at various levels.

The coalition’s focus on District Chief Executives and Regional Ministers represents a shift toward holding local government officials directly accountable. These officials chair District Security Councils responsible for coordinating security and development activities in their jurisdictions. Their alleged failure to act against visible illegal mining operations raises questions about their commitment to environmental protection.

The demand for prosecution goes beyond mere dismissal. Act 995, which governs mining operations in Ghana, provides for criminal penalties against officials who aid or abet illegal mining. The coalition wants these provisions enforced against any official found complicit.

The involvement of politically exposed persons in galamsey operations has become a recurring theme in public discourse. Various reports throughout 2025 have linked political party officials at constituency and national levels to illegal mining activities. These connections complicate enforcement efforts and create perceptions of selective justice.

The coalition’s call for action reflects broader concerns about the mafia-like networks Otumfuo described. These networks reportedly include financiers, political protectors, security personnel, and community members who benefit from illegal mining. Breaking these networks requires coordinated action across multiple levels of government and society.

The government faces a difficult balancing act. On one hand, it must protect the environment and enforce mining laws. On the other hand, it must address the economic desperation driving many young people into illegal mining. The proposed stipend programme aims to provide alternatives, but questions remain about whether GH₵1,500 monthly can compete with income from galamsey operations.

The coming months will test whether the government will heed the coalition’s demand for accountability at the district level. With Ghana approaching the end of the year, the pressure is mounting for visible action against officials whose jurisdictions have witnessed unchecked environmental destruction.