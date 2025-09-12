Coalition Condemns Mahama’s Galamsey Emergency Stance

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has sharply criticized President John Dramani Mahama for refusing to declare a state of emergency in areas affected by illegal mining, following his dismissal of such calls during a presidential media encounter.

The coalition condemned what it termed the President’s “unpalatable” stance, arguing that environmental conditions have deteriorated significantly since his previous support for emergency measures during his opposition years. The group expressed deep disappointment with Mahama’s comments on illegal mining during the Presidential Media Encounter held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Jubilee House.

Dr. Ken Ashigbey, the coalition’s convener, highlighted the escalating environmental disaster threatening Ghana’s water security. The Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited reported that turbidity levels at the Kwanyarko Water Treatment Plant reached an alarming 32,000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units last week, far exceeding the facility’s design capacity of 2,500 NTU.

The coalition accused Mahama of political inconsistency, noting his previous advocacy for emergency declarations when serving in opposition. According to their statement, the President once stood “shoulder-to-shoulder with civil society demanding a state of emergency to combat galamsey” but now refuses similar action despite worsening conditions.

The Kwanyarko Headworks of Ghana Water Limited in the Central Region now risks closure due to high turbidity levels in the Ayensu River. This development directly affects water supply to thousands of households across multiple communities in the Central Region.

Coalition members argue that the refusal represents political expediency over environmental protection. They contend that existing legal frameworks remain insufficient to address the scale of destruction caused by illegal mining operations across the country.

The anti-galamsey group warned that continued inaction risks emboldening illegal miners while communities face contaminated water supplies, destroyed farmlands, and potential food insecurity. Environmental advocates describe the situation as an existential crisis requiring immediate government intervention.

Ghana’s illegal mining activities have systematically degraded water bodies, forests, and agricultural lands across multiple regions. The coalition maintains that only emergency powers can provide the necessary legal authority to effectively combat the widespread environmental destruction.

President Mahama’s administration has emphasized using existing laws and security agency powers to address illegal mining, rejecting calls for expanded emergency authorities. However, critics argue that conventional approaches have proven inadequate against the organized nature of current galamsey operations.

The debate reflects broader tensions between environmental protection priorities and concerns about potential government overreach in implementing emergency measures. As water treatment facilities face operational challenges and communities grapple with contaminated supplies, pressure continues mounting for decisive government action against illegal mining activities.