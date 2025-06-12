Cloudy Skies and Afternoon Thunderstorms Forecast Across Ghana

Ghana will experience predominantly cloudy weather today, with scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

Early morning mist and fog reduced visibility in coastal, forested, and mountainous areas, including Koforidua, Akim Oda, and Obuasi.

Southern regions, particularly Cape Coast and Takoradi, saw light morning rain, while Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale remain under cloudy skies with a 30-40% chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Sunyani and Techiman will transition from misty morning conditions to sunny intervals before possible evening storms. Northern areas, including Tamale and Bolgatanga, will have partly cloudy skies with late-day thunderstorms.

Temperatures range between 26°C and 37°C, with the highest readings expected in northern cities like Kintampo and Damongo. GMet warns of potential strong winds and localized flooding, urging motorists to exercise caution in low-visibility conditions.