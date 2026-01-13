Cloudflare and JD Cloud Expand Partnership for Global AI Platform

Cloudflare Inc and JD Cloud, the technology services arm affiliated with China’s JD.com, have announced plans to deepen their partnership as they seek to build a global platform for deploying and scaling artificial intelligence inference workloads.

The expanded collaboration targets rising demand for geographically distributed AI infrastructure, as companies grapple with latency constraints and cross border deployment challenges. The two firms said the initiative will support developers building the next generation of AI driven applications by simplifying how inference workloads are managed across regions.

The rapid adoption of AI over the past three years has placed growing strain on latency sensitive systems. Under the enhanced partnership, Cloudflare and JD Cloud aim to offer a unified networking environment that could cut AI inference latency by as much as 80 percent. The platform is designed to link international developers to users in China, while allowing Chinese developers to reach global markets more easily.

“The future of AI depends on a truly global network that can keep up. Our partnership with JD Cloud makes that possible, giving developers a simple, reliable way to build and run AI applications seamlessly across the world,” Cloudflare co founder and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Prince said. He added that by minimizing the technical and logistical hurdles for AI developers, they are providing the essential tools for businesses to succeed in a competitive international landscape.

The expansion builds on a collaboration that began five years ago. By combining Cloudflare’s global connectivity network with JD Cloud’s infrastructure, customers can now activate services in China with just a few clicks and without rewriting code. Traffic originating in China is routed automatically to JD Cloud’s local data centers, while users elsewhere are served from the nearest Cloudflare location.

The joint offering also strengthens security and resilience. Cloudflare’s web application firewall, distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection and global content delivery network are integrated to improve performance and protect applications from cyber threats. A web application firewall inspects incoming requests and blocks malicious activity such as hacking attempts, bots, or attempts to steal data, helping protect customer information and maintain uptime.

JD Cloud said the partnership aligns with its broader strategy of leveraging JD.com’s technological and logistical capabilities to deliver reliable, high quality services to enterprises and developers worldwide. JD Cloud stated that Cloudflare’s mission complements JD Cloud’s commitment to delivering premier services to its partners and customers.

By leveraging JD.com’s extensive experience across a range of business scenarios and advanced technological and logistical capabilities, this partnership ensures JD Cloud can continue to deliver market leading services for users and businesses.

AI inference is the step where a trained artificial intelligence model uses its learned patterns to analyze new data and produce an output. For businesses, inference determines real world performance, speed, and cost of AI features, affects user experience and scalability, and influences operating expenses, regulatory compliance, and competitive advantage.

The partnership expects demand for geographically distributed inference to grow as more businesses integrate AI into customer services and internal processes. The move comes at a time when cross border AI deployment faces significant technical barriers, including regulatory compliance challenges, data sovereignty requirements, and infrastructure limitations.

Cloudflare, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NET, is a leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost.

The company’s connectivity cloud delivers a comprehensive platform of cloud native products and developer tools, enabling organizations to gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

JD Cloud provides cloud infrastructure and services within China as an affiliate of ecommerce group JD.com, which has extensive experience in logistics, retail operations, and technology deployment across diverse business scenarios. The cloud arm leverages this operational expertise to deliver enterprise grade services to Chinese and international customers.

The announcement comes amid growing competition in the global AI infrastructure market, with major technology companies racing to establish presence in key markets while addressing latency and regulatory challenges. The partnership positions both companies to capitalize on the expanding demand for AI services that require seamless operation across geographic boundaries.