CLOGSAG Members Issue Ultimatum Over Pension Deductions

A faction of aggrieved members within the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has threatened drastic action against the association’s leadership if deductions from their Tier 3 pension contributions continue beyond November 2025. The group has issued a stern warning to Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo, demanding an immediate halt to what they describe as illegal salary deductions.

The disgruntled members claim that thousands of CLOGSAG workers have submitted formal requests demanding cessation of the Tier 3 deductions. A strongly worded letter addressed to Bampoe Addo reveals mounting tension within the association’s ranks over a long-standing dispute that has already spent more than two years in court.

The aggrieved members accused Bampoe Addo of acting in bad faith after initiating an out-of-court settlement on the dispute, only to allegedly renege on his commitments. According to the group, both parties signed Terms of Agreement in May 2025 to resolve the matter, but CLOGSAG leadership has failed to demonstrate any genuine effort to stop the deductions, which members insist are illegal and unauthorized.

More than 6,000 formal requests have been submitted to the CLOGSAG Secretariat demanding an immediate halt to the Tier 3 deductions. In a letter dated October 15, 2025, the members said they made their request through legal counsel and through official correspondence from CLOGSAG’s own lawyers, emphasizing that they have followed due process at every stage.

The letter warned that when validation in November 2025 is ready, members expect not to see the Tier 3 deductions. The aggrieved workers added that they have been law-abiding and resorted to all legal means to recover their money.

The tone of the letter carries a chilling warning to the Executive Secretary, hinting at possible direct action if the deductions continue in November. The group warned that continuing with the deductions would spell doom for Bampoe Addo and mark his last days in office. Members threatened to hunt down the Executive Secretary and recover every penny he and his cronies have allegedly taken.

The letter continued with escalating threats, suggesting that the leadership has taken this approach for granted and might not be lucky the next time members take a different route. The aggrieved faction asked whether Bampoe Addo can imagine being dragged out of his office and locked forever. The letter concluded that the multitude of aggrieved CLOGSAG members are waiting with ears and eyes to see what happens to their Tier 3 in November 2025.

The warning signals a potential escalation in the long-running standoff. After the Executive Secretary reportedly requested an out-of-court settlement, many members hoped the issue would finally be resolved. However, their current stance suggests growing impatience and distrust in the process.

This dispute adds to a series of controversies involving CLOGSAG leadership earlier this year. In March 2025, the Forensic Financial Unit (FFU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) allegedly arrested and charged Bampoe Addo and Acting President Benjamin Otto over an alleged fraudulent withdrawal of 500,000 Ghana cedis from the association’s main account at Access Bank.

Prince Latif Oyekunle, Public Relations Officer for the Aggrieved CLOGSAG Members, previously accused the leadership of engaging in illegal activities, including unauthorized withdrawal from pension funds, unlawful Tier 3 deductions from members’ salaries, and manipulating returns on members’ investments. He expressed concern about the number of retirees holding key positions within CLOGSAG, describing the situation as one that undermined the association’s integrity.

The aggrieved group also demanded immediate termination of the illegal Tier 3 deduction and refund with interest of all deducted funds. They called for all retired officers occupying positions in CLOGSAG to resign with immediate effect, believing there are more capable active members to perform their duties.

CLOGSAG operates the Hedge Pensions Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary managing Tier 2 and Tier 3 welfare schemes under the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) operations. The trust was the first to pay pensions to retirees in 2020 and operates branches in ten regions across the country.

In October 2023, CLOGSAG launched the Pempamsie Housing Scheme in partnership with Hedge Pensions Trust, which gives members a minimum mortgage of 50,000 Ghana cedis to undertake building projects in phases. The scheme was intended to reduce the housing burden on workers in active service or after retirement.

Benjamin Otto, President of CLOGSAG, described the housing initiative as good news to all contributors of the Pempamsie Tier 3 Pension Fund, as it would offer beneficiaries the opportunity to begin the process of owning a primary residence. A roof over the head of a worker is of primary importance, especially when achieved through the benefit of the third tier of the pension scheme, he said.

Under Ghana’s pension system, established by the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766), the first and second tiers are mandatory while the third is voluntary. The Tier 3 voluntary provident fund and personal pension schemes allow workers additional savings options beyond the mandatory contributions.

Observers fear that if the matter is not resolved before the November payroll validation, it could plunge CLOGSAG into one of its fiercest internal showdowns in years. The association has faced multiple internal challenges throughout 2025, including a February strike over the appointment of Samuel Adom Botchway as Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry, which many members described as misplaced priorities.