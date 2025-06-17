CLOGSAG Declares Strike at Births and Deaths Registry Over Leadership Dispute

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has directed all staff at the Births and Deaths Registry to commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, 17 June, citing an unsafe work environment created by Acting Registrar Samuel Adom Botchway.

The industrial action follows months of unresolved tensions over alleged unauthorized staff transfers, verbal abuse, and threats by the Registry’s leadership.

In a 12 June letter addressed to the Labour Minister and Head of Civil Service, CLOGSAG Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo stated that Botchway’s actions had created a “hostile and intolerable” workplace, despite previous government assurances to address the concerns. The strike threatens to paralyze critical services nationwide, including the processing of birth and death certificates.

This marks the second such labor action this year, after a March strike was suspended pending government mediation. CLOGSAG’s National Executive Council affirmed the current walkout would continue until authorities guarantee a safe working environment. The impasse highlights persistent governance challenges in Ghana’s civil service, with staff unions increasingly resorting to strikes over administrative disputes.