Clinton Tells Ghana: Russia’s Denial Is Not the End of This Case

Legal practitioner Amanda Akuokor Clinton has called on the Ghanaian government to press ahead with the investigation into the viral sex video scandal despite Russia’s inability to confirm the nationality of the suspect, warning that diplomatic ambiguity must not become a loophole for impunity.

Clinton’s statement, issued Wednesday, February 18, responds directly to the position of Russian Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov, who informed Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that Moscow cannot verify whether the suspect is a Russian national. The Ambassador further disclosed that the name circulating in media reports does not correspond to any recognised Russian name and may instead represent an inappropriate or vulgar expression in the Russian language.

“The Russian Ambassador has informed the Government that Russia is unable to confirm whether the suspect in question is a Russian national. That position should not be accepted at face value, nor should it mark the end of Ghana’s inquiry,” Clinton said.

She urged authorities to immediately retrieve all immigration and travel records tied to the suspect, covering entry and exit logs, visa classification, and work permit status. Clinton also called for a determination of whether Kotoka International Airport (KIA) holds biometric or facial recognition data capable of tracking the suspect’s movements through Ghana. “In a matter of this seriousness, every available technological tool should be deployed,” she said.

The case took on additional gravity this week following reports that a victim in Kenya reportedly died by suicide after contracting the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), a development Clinton described as transforming the matter from a criminal investigation into a public health emergency. She warned that if multiple victims were exposed, the risk of onward transmission is real, and said contact tracing and testing must be treated as mandatory, not optional.

On the legal front, Clinton urged Ghana to proceed with prosecution and, where necessary, pursue a conviction in absentia. She noted that once the suspect’s nationality is confirmed, Ghana may formally petition Interpol, pointing to documented harm across both Kenya and Ghana as grounds to classify the individual as an ongoing public threat regardless of his current location. Her reasoning accounts for a well-established obstacle: Russia rarely extradites its own citizens except under exceptional circumstances, though Ghanaian officials say they will proceed with a formal request and have indicated the case could move forward in the suspect’s absence under Ghanaian law.

Under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), recording or sharing intimate images without full consent is a criminal offence that can attract severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences if the allegations are proven in court.

“The documented harm in Kenya and Ghana, combined with a conviction in Ghana, would demonstrate that, wherever he has fled, the suspect remains a significant public health and security risk. International mechanisms exist for precisely such circumstances, and Ghana should not hesitate to invoke them,” Clinton concluded.