Climate Summit Urges Adaptation Cash Now to Avert Costly Crises

Zambia’s Green Economy Minister Mike Elton Mposha minced no words at the close of Africa’s largest climate adaptation summit: “Turn plans into bankable projects, or watch communities collapse.”

The stark warning capped the 2025 National Adaptation Plan Expo in Lusaka, where 400 delegates from 80 nations grappled with a $300 billion annual funding gap. For Zambia, the crisis is visceral—a recent drought halved crops and hydroelectric output, exposing how water stress strangles economies.

UN Climate Change adaptation director Youssef Nassef framed it bluntly: “Skip this bill, and the poorest pay with harvests, health, or lives.” The solution? Blending finance and innovation.

Demand for new AI tools—mapping flood risks or drought-resistant crops—spurred extra training sessions. Yet Malawian traditional leader Fumukazi Gondwe countered, “Don’t overlook ancestral wisdom,” citing seed sovereignty and forest stewardship as proven resilience.

Practical fixes emerged: Nairobi’s rainwater harvesting, Ghana’s climate-smart cassava farms, Mozambique’s mangrove shields. But urgency dominated talks.

With COP30 looming, delegates agreed: invest today in water systems and nature-based infrastructure, or pay exponentially more tomorrow. As one Zambian farmer put it, “My withered maize won’t wait for Brazil summits.”