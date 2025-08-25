Climate leaders launch youth training program amid Africa warming crisis

African ministers and international diplomats launched a major youth climate training initiative in Addis Ababa this week, warning that the continent needs billions of dollars to adapt to accelerating global warming.

The Fifth International Symposium on Climate Justice unveiled the latest cohort of the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice, designed to train young negotiators from across Africa. Ethiopia’s Planning Minister Fitsum Assefa told participants that African communities are “carrying the burden of a crisis they did not create.”

Africa is warming faster than the global average while contributing minimally to global emissions, according to government data presented at the gathering. The continent requires massive financial resources to build climate resilience, speakers emphasized.

“We need to adapt, and for that, we require resources. We are talking about billions of dollars,” said Thenya Thuita, director of the Wangari Maathai Institute. He argued that securing adaptation funding should be treated as urgently as defending human rights.

Youth participation dominated discussions throughout the three-day event. UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the African Union Adam Drury called directly on young delegates to contribute their expertise to climate negotiations.

“We need the innovative ideas that you bring, we need the fresh perspectives and the bold solutions,” Drury said.

Danish Embassy Deputy Sebastian Lukas challenged governments to move beyond tokenism in youth engagement. He urged leaders to “take time to listen and ensure that youth voices are represented in negotiations” where critical climate decisions are made.

Elizabeth Wathuti, CEO of the Green Generation Initiative, defined the mission for her generation of climate activists. She told delegates that young people must understand climate justice as ensuring “future generations will inherit a better world.”

The symposium emphasized strategic planning for uncertain climate scenarios. Ayele Kabede from Sweden’s development agency SIDA urged participants to prepare for multiple outcomes rather than rely on single predictions.

“Future thinking is not about predicting the future with certainty but rather about broadening our understanding of what is possible, plausible, probable and preferable,” Kabede explained.

Despite warnings about accelerating climate impacts, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance Executive Director Mithika Mwenda expressed optimism about grassroots movements. He found hope in “the audacity of African youth, the bravery of social movements, and the solidarity of communities that refuse to surrender.”

African Group of Negotiators Chair Richard Munang praised the training program as essential for building unified continental positions in international climate talks. The initiative aims to strengthen Africa’s negotiating capacity ahead of major climate conferences.

Samuel Kilfe from Addis Ababa University challenged the new training cohort to become transformation leaders. He described their participation as “a call to action for young leaders like you to reimagine, redesign, and lead the transformation toward a sustainable and livable future.”

The symposium concluded with renewed commitment to youth-led climate action across Africa. Participants emphasized the urgency of securing adequate international financing for adaptation projects while building local capacity for climate resilience.