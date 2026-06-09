Climate Already Cutting Ghana Cocoa Incomes, Proforest Warns

Climate change is already shrinking the incomes of Ghana’s cocoa and food farmers, sustainability group Proforest warned this week, urging Africa to treat ecosystem restoration as economic policy rather than charity.

The evidence is local and recent. Abraham Baffoe, Proforest’s Global and Africa Director, said that across much of Ghana the rains failed last year in June and July, the months farmers count on, and that the resulting dry spells cut harvests and household earnings. Most farmers never use the phrase “climate change,” he noted, yet they describe the same erratic weather and thinning soils now squeezing cocoa and other export crops.

That matters because cocoa anchors Ghana’s export earnings and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of rural households. Baffoe argued that deforestation, biodiversity loss and poor land use have stopped being purely environmental problems and are now eating into rural incomes, national food supply and the commodity chains that feed them.

Proforest’s response works inside farming areas rather than from a distance. The organisation helps cocoa farmers raise tree cover on their plots, a step that adds shade and restores soil while opening a second income stream. A farmer who earns from more than one source weathers a bad season better, Baffoe said, and the same trees pull the farm into climate action.

The group’s main method is what it calls the landscape approach. Over 25 years, Baffoe said, Proforest concluded that fixing one company or one supply chain at a time was too small for the scale of the damage. It now builds governance platforms that pull every player in a defined area, farmers, buyers, government agencies and traditional leaders, into one room to agree on fixes. “You are dealing with all actors in the landscape,” he said.

He pushed back on the idea that protecting the environment must slow growth. Treating the two as a choice fails, he argued; the durable path strengthens environmental health and economic development together. He wants governments and companies to read restoration as an asset, not a cost.

On the weak point of aid-driven projects, their tendency to collapse once funding ends, Baffoe said Proforest hands ownership to communities from the start and helps them build several local funding streams instead of leaning on one outside donor. Villages that take over tree planting and land management themselves, he said, keep the gains after the project closes.

He reserved particular concern for young people leaving the land for illegal mining and other fast cash. Training farmers and youth to weigh the long term consequences of how they use land, he said, is what will keep the next generation invested in protecting it.

The warning lands during World Environment Day, marked every June 5 and hosted this year by Azerbaijan in Baku under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” with the United Nations Environment Programme placing climate action at the centre. Baffoe’s closing point was blunt: the crisis crosses every border, and the time to act is now.