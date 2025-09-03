Climate Action Centre Pledges Support to Ghana Ministry

A leading African climate organization has committed to partnering with Ghana’s newly established Ministry for Climate Change and Sustainability, as officials outlined ambitious plans to establish local climate desks and pursue debt forgiveness mechanisms to fund environmental resilience programs.

The Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action delegation, led by Global Lead Samuel A. Jinapor, met with ministry officials to formalize collaboration on policy development, advocacy initiatives, and community-level climate interventions across Ghana.

Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability Issifu Seidu revealed that the ministry plans to work with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to establish Climate and Sustainability Desks at the local level, creating focal points for climate initiatives and awareness in communities nationwide.

The meeting highlighted urgent economic pressures facing Ghana from climate-related disasters. Seidu disclosed that Ghana lost $195 million in 2020 due to climate-induced droughts and floods, with projections indicating potential annual losses of $550 million by 2050 without decisive action.

“Projections show that by 2050, we could be losing close to US$550 million annually if nothing is done,” the minister emphasized, underscoring the financial imperative for comprehensive climate response strategies.

Jinapor praised the government’s decision to create a dedicated climate ministry, describing it as essential leadership for addressing environmental challenges. The Member of Parliament and climate advocate committed the Centre’s full support for policy development and local intervention programs.

“The establishment of a dedicated ministry for climate change is a bold and necessary step for Ghana,” Jinapor stated. “We at AC4NCA pledge our full support because the fight against climate change requires strong leadership and effective collaboration.”

The ministry outlined plans to explore climate debt forgiveness mechanisms and mobilize funding through partnerships with civil society organizations. Seidu called for climate debt forgiveness to become a collective African demand, emphasizing the need for unified continental positioning on climate finance issues.

Veteran international journalist and AC4NCA Board Member Kwaku Sakyi-Addo stressed the importance of effective communication in advancing nature-based climate solutions across Africa. He highlighted advocacy as a key pillar of the organization’s approach to environmental challenges.

“A lot of climate change advocacy is based on effective communication so that our various stakeholders can understand why this is important to their livelihoods,” Sakyi-Addo noted, emphasizing nature-based solutions as efficient and cost-effective climate interventions.

The minister emphasized the importance of developing unified national and continental voices on climate issues. He stressed that Ghana must articulate a common national position that contributes to stronger African representation in global climate negotiations.

Seidu highlighted the need for authentic African climate narratives that reflect ground-level realities rather than external perspectives. The ministry aims to strengthen Ghana’s climate storytelling capabilities to better represent local experiences and solutions in international forums.

The partnership represents broader efforts to position Ghana and Africa as leaders in nature-based climate action. Both organizations described the collaboration as a long-term commitment to advancing environmental resilience and sustainable development across the continent.

The Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action focuses on promoting environmentally sustainable approaches to climate adaptation and mitigation across African countries. The organization advocates for community-centered solutions that leverage natural ecosystems for climate resilience.

Ghana’s Ministry for Climate Change and Sustainability was recently established to coordinate national climate response efforts and integrate environmental considerations into development planning. The ministry’s creation reflects government recognition of climate change as a priority policy area requiring dedicated institutional focus.

The partnership announcement comes as African countries increasingly emphasize regional cooperation on climate issues while seeking enhanced international support for adaptation and mitigation programs. Continental organizations are playing growing roles in coordinating climate advocacy and policy development efforts.