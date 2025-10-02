Claudia Kwarteng-Lumor to champion global advocacy as new UN Ambassador for Waterlight Save Initiative

Claudia Kwarteng-Lumor joins the global fight against poverty and inequality in a new announcement.

The accomplished German-born Ghanaian entrepreneur will assume the role of Global Ambassador for the United Nations-backed Waterlight Save Initiative, a nonprofit partnership dedicated to empowering underprivileged communities through access to essential amenities and services.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Lumor wrote: “I am deeply honored to be appointed as the United Nations Global Ambassador for the Waterlight Save Initiative (WSI), a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing clean water, healthcare, education, and empowerment to underserved communities across the world.”

The development reinforces the UN’s commitment to inclusive global growth. With a career spanning banking, fashion, entrepreneurship, and public service, Lumor brings a unique blend of experience and character to the role. As the founder of Glitz Africa, a former UNFPA Ambassador and Ghana Tourism Ambassador for Fashion Development, an alumna of KNUST, Westminster Law School, and Yale, she is well-positioned to drive sustainable change in her new role.

She joins the distinguished rank of WSI leaders, including Her Excellency Professor Olufolake Molawa AbdulRazaq, First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of WSI; Mamotake Matekane, Young African Business Leader of the Year 2025 and Vice President of WSI’s Advisory Board; Tera Carissa Hodges, Humanitarian and International Fundraiser; Sonia Tucker, International Actress and Model; and Tonya P. Anderson, Georgia State Senator and Co-Founder of the Georgia Africa Legislative Caucus.

Lumor will be expected to help guide the organization’s goals to newer heights. As such, she will be integral in solidifying and forging new partnerships, championing diplomacy for women and youth, and amplifying the WSI’s mission on international platforms. Her advocacy will focus on resource mobilization–a reminder that access to water, education, and healthcare is not a privilege, but a basic human right. “Together, we hope to build pathways of hope, dignity, and opportunity for communities often left behind,” she says.

Founded in 2003 with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Abuja, Nigeria, the Waterlight Save Initiative has spent two decades supporting vulnerable people. The organization has been relentless in providing refuge, protection, food, clean water, education, and medical care to thousands of women, children, and men in dire need worldwide.

The appointment is beyond another personal milestone for Lumor, a mother of three and a symbol of change. It is a resounding “chooboi”–a rallying cry for Ghanaian women seeking to step into global leadership roles.