Classical, Realist Understanding of the Concept of Power

I’ve spent much of my professional life building systems in finance, agriculture, logistics, and insurance, where outcomes depend just as much on strategy as they do on leverage. Over time, I realised that what we call business strategy in commerce and what political scientists refer to as power in international relations are versions of the same underlying truth. That realisation partly led me to pursue a Master’s in International Relations at the University of Staffordshire. I want to understand the architecture of power, not only in markets but also in the world itself.

The journey has introduced me to the school of thought known as classical realism, the view that power, not goodwill or treaties, is the organising principle of international life. It’s a framework that strips away illusion and forces a question uncomfortable but necessary for every business, government, or community: what do you actually control?

The Roots of Realism

Classical realism emerged in the ashes of failed idealism. The optimism of the post–World War I era, embodied by the League of Nations, had promised that cooperation and law would bring an end to war. Then came the 1930s with fascism, invasion, and collapse. To thinkers like E. H. Carr, this was not just tragedy; it was evidence that moral idealism without power is a luxury reserved for the strong. In ‘The Twenty Years’ Crisis’, Carr wrote that to ignore power as a decisive factor “is purely utopian.” He was not celebrating cynicism but rather warning against naivety.

Carr’s insight feels strikingly relevant to modern institutions that confuse vision statements for actual power. Power is not arrogance. It’s the collection of tools and structures that make ideals enforceable. Whether in diplomacy or business, you can only act as far as your leverage reaches.

Morgenthau and the Human Condition

If Carr sounded the alarm, Hans J. Morgenthau built the philosophy. In ‘Politics Among Nations’ (1948), he argued that “politics, like society in general, is governed by objective laws that have their roots in human nature.” Humans, driven by fear, ambition, and the instinct for survival, create states that mirror those same instincts. In a world without a global government, states act much like individuals do when left to themselves; they pursue power to ensure their survival.

Morgenthau defined power broadly: “anything that establishes and maintains control of man over man.” This includes force, persuasion, and prestige. It’s a relational force, not just a material one. The relevance to modern business is clear. Market share, information control, and trust are all forms of power. To manage any system, whether political or economic, is to understand those relationships of influence.

Morality Through Power, Not Against It

Carr’s most unsettling idea is that morality itself is born from power. “Law and morality in international politics,” he wrote, “are functions of power.” The powerful define norms because they can. The weak moralise because they must. This doesn’t mean morality is false; it means that moral codes only endure when anchored in strength.

That lesson goes beyond geopolitics. Both businesses and nations often fail when they confuse intentions with actual capacity. A fair system must also be a strong one. In Ghana’s agricultural markets, for example, fairness to farmers only succeeds when supported by logistics, finance, and enforcement, which are all forms of structural power. In that sense, classical realism subtly underpins sustainable development itself.

Prudence as the Realist Virtue

Morgenthau regarded prudence as the highest virtue of leadership: the ability to choose the lesser evil over the unreachable good. This concept, developed amid the moral chaos following World War II, still shapes mature governance. The realist leader is not heartless. He is disciplined. He understands that idealism without realism breeds catastrophe.

That same prudence sustains institutions. At Maxwell Investments Group, I have observed how businesses thrive when they avoid the temptation of instant success in favour of long-term resilience. Realism in politics and realism in enterprise share a core principle: restraint breeds longevity.

Bartlett’s Cold War Lessons

Historian C. J. Bartlett extended this thinking to the post-war order in ‘The Rise and Fall of the Pax Americana’ (1974). He noted that “the Americans could use power as realistically as any other state, [but] they used it less consistently and wholeheartedly.” In other words, even superpowers struggle with the tension between moral aspiration and pragmatic necessity.

That same tension haunts leadership everywhere, whether in the corporate or government sectors. When we preach values but fail to establish systems that safeguard them, our credibility diminishes. Bartlett’s warning is equally relevant to multinationals that vow sustainability without governance frameworks to uphold it.

The Invisible Infrastructure of Power

What Carr and Morgenthau understood, and what many forget, is that power often hides in plain sight. It is not only held by armies and economies but also in trust, information, and reliability. Nations, like brands, rise or fall on credibility. When trust is broken, even the most powerful lose leverage.

This “invisible infrastructure” explains why realism resonates with modern economics. A financial system relies on faith in regulations. Supply chains depend on mutual reliance. The loss of trust, as seen in the 2008 financial crisis, is ultimately a collapse of power, the power to assure continuity.

Realism’s Modern Return

Today’s headlines reflect the realist worldview. When Russia invaded Ukraine, when China secured mineral corridors across Africa, and when the U.S. fought for semiconductor dominance, these were not moral dramas but realist manoeuvres. Even the climate transition now follows realist logic: nations pursue sustainability not only to save the planet but to secure advantage in the emerging energy order.

In this light, realism is not cynicism; it’s comprehension. It recognises that cooperation requires capability, and peace is upheld not by goodwill but by balance.

The African Reading of Power

For Africa, realism provides a framework for agency. In global negotiations, moral appeals alone are not enough. States need to build leverage through regional integration, infrastructure, and credible institutions. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a realist project disguised as an idealist one; it is turning solidarity into bargaining power.

Ghana’s long history of trade, from cocoa to gold, teaches the same lesson. Our economic independence depends not on slogans but on systems in finance, logistics, and governance. The weak depend on sympathy; the strong negotiate terms.

Lessons for Business and Leadership

In many ways, realism is the unspoken philosophy behind every enduring enterprise. You cannot run a business on goodwill alone. You need structure, information, credibility, and the ability to influence. At Maxwell Investments Group, our work across finance, agriculture, insurance, and logistics has demonstrated that resilience grows when each entity reinforces the others, a web of interdependent strength, not isolated ambition.

This logic behind our MIG ecosystem is realism in action. I see it clearly now. The most ethical institutions are those strong enough to outlive personalities. Realism teaches that power, when properly understood, is not about dominance but about durability.

Power, Prudence, and Peace

The classical realists were not pessimists; they were guardians of proportion. They believed human ambition could never be erased, only balanced. Peace, therefore, is not the absence of power but its management.

As Morgenthau wrote, the wise leader must act with “prudence,” aware that even noble motives can lead to destructive outcomes. That humility, the awareness of power’s limits, is the moral core of realism.

Why It Still Matters

The world’s crises, from war to inflation to broken supply chains, are ultimately crises of power and its misuse. Carr, Morgenthau, and Bartlett remind us that stability depends on the strength and restraint of those who hold it. The lesson applies just as much to global politics as to boardrooms: power is not the opposite of morality; it is its foundation.

While studying International Relations at the University of Staffordshire, I have realised that realism is not merely a theory about states. It is a philosophy of maturity. It encourages us to act with clarity rather than sentimentality; to construct structures that uphold our ideals sustainably.

For Ghana, and for every leader navigating the fragile balance between aspiration and capacity, classical realism offers a sobering yet empowering truth: the moral order you desire is only as strong as the power you build to sustain it.

