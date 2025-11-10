Classic Multimedia Institute Graduates 43 Students at 8th Ceremony, Urges Responsible Journalism in Era of Digital Expression

By [Kingsley Asiedu]

The Classic Multimedia Institute on Saturday held its 8th graduation ceremony in Accra under the theme “Censorship and Self-Censorship: The Role of the Supreme Court, Security Agencies and the Media.” The event, which celebrated 43 graduating students from various journalism and media departments, highlighted the delicate balance between freedom of expression and national responsibility in today’s fast-changing media landscape.

Delivering the welcome address, the Director of the Institute, Prince Duodu, praised the graduating class for their perseverance and commitment to excellence, urging them to uphold ethical standards in their professional pursuits.

“Today marks not just the end of an academic journey, but the birth of new possibilities,” Duodu said. “Our theme is timely and thought-provoking. We live in an era where one tweet, one headline, or one video can shake the foundation of truth and peace. As media professionals, you must remember that your freedom carries a moral and civic duty.”

Duodu reflected on the role of Ghana’s Supreme Court and security agencies in safeguarding both democracy and freedom of the press. He noted that while freedom of speech is a constitutional right, it is not absolute when it incites violence or threatens national peace.

“The Supreme Court reminds us that when speech incites violence or promotes hatred, it moves from liberty to liability,” he said. “Security agencies must engage the media with transparency, and the media must, in return, exercise responsibility. The answer lies in collaboration, not confrontation.”

The Director also highlighted the Institute’s growth since its establishment in 2017. Approved by the Ghana Education Service in 2018, Classic Multimedia Institute has since gained recognition from the Africa University of Communications and Business and Trinity University College in the United Kingdom. It was named Best Practical Media School in Ghana at the 2020 Africa Tertiary Media Awards.

The ceremony also featured a message of solidarity from Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, Chief of Niiboiman, who chaired the occasion.

“Leadership is not about one individual—it is teamwork, collaboration and shared purpose,” he said. “With unity and commitment, there is no challenge too great for us to overcome. Together, we will

ensure Classic Multimedia Institute remains focused, resilient and forward-looking.”

Outstanding Students Honoured

Several graduates were recognized for exceptional performance.

 Allan Abubakar was named Overall Best English Journalist of the Year.

 Obed Nyankson received the Overall Best Twi Journalist of the Year award.

 Veronica Gamedo was honoured as Promising Television Personality of the 2025 Year Group.

Other students were acknowledged for excellence in radio production, film, and digital media.

Director Calls for Ethical Media Practice

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Duodu emphasized the need for self-discipline among journalists, noting that some media professionals had “sold out their integrity” in pursuit of financial gain.

“The media is powerful, but that power comes with responsibility,” he said. “Journalists must be circumspect in their utterances and prioritize truth over profit. When you chase money, you risk losing your integrity. Let your work speak truth—if it’s red, say it’s red; if it’s white, say it’s white.”

He also encouraged prospective students and the public to view journalism as a serious and intellectually demanding profession.

“People often tag journalists as shallow-minded, but if they saw the level of skill and knowledge required behind the console, they would understand the depth of this profession,” he said.

Looking Ahead

As Classic Multimedia Institute marks its eighth year of academic excellence, the school continues to host the Next Personality Media Awards, an initiative that celebrates rising talents in Ghana’s media industry. Plans are underway for its fourth edition, slated for March 2026.

Closing his remarks, Duodu urged graduates to embody integrity, empathy and objectivity in their work.

“Be the generation that upholds truth in a world of misinformation and responsibility in a world of norms,” he said. “Let your voice be a voice of reason. Let your profession reflect excellence and virtue.”

The 8th graduation ceremony underscored not only the Institute’s growing influence in Ghana’s media education sector but also its commitment to producing journalists who understand that freedom of expression must walk hand in hand with responsibility, truth and peace.