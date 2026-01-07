Class Media Founder Condemns Alleged Assault on Reporter by Fire Service Personnel

Alhaji Seidu Agongo, founder of the Class Media Group, has expressed deep concern over the alleged assault of one of the company’s journalists by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), describing the incident as a threat to press freedom and journalist safety.

In a statement, Alhaji Agongo noted that such incidents undermine Ghana’s credibility and long-standing reputation as a champion of media rights and democratic accountability.

He called on the appropriate authorities to institute a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability where necessary.

“Our journalist was performing his lawful duties, and we expect full cooperation from all parties to safeguard media practitioners,” the statement said.

He added that Class Media Group remains committed to responsible journalism and urged calm as investigations proceed.

The concern follows a complaint filed by Samuel Addo, a journalist with Class Media, who alleges that he was assaulted and robbed by GNFS personnel while covering a fire outbreak at the Kasoa New Market last week.

According to Addo, the incident occurred after he had already reported from the scene of the fire for a morning show and later visited a nearby fire station to obtain the GNFS’s official account of events.

Upon arrival, he claimed to have witnessed fire service officers allegedly assaulting some civilians.

“I decided to capture the scene,” Addo said in an interview with Accra-based Citi News. “As I was filming, a young fire service personnel approached me. I introduced myself as a media person, and he walked away.”

Addo alleged that the situation escalated moments later when the officer returned with about ten colleagues.

“They held my neck, pulled my hands behind my back, and assaulted me,” he recounted, adding that the attack occurred after he attempted to film what he described as the assault of civilians at the fire station.

Following the incident, Addo formally reported the matter to the police, detailing what he described as a violent and unprovoked attack by the officers.

The Ghana National Fire Service has, however, denied the allegations.

The Service says it is aware of the complaint and will cooperate with any investigations to establish the truth surrounding the incident.