Clarification, Retraction and Apology

In reference to our November 6, 2019 publication titled “Lebanese Threatens News Ghana Editor over Elite Apartment Publication,” News Ghana wishes to issue the following clarification.

While the publication was based on information available at the time, we acknowledge that certain portions, particularly the closing section, did not meet our editorial standards.

However, the article concluded with a statement suggesting that Mr. Bassam Elhusseni was involved in “Clandestine activities in exploiting Ghanaians.” We acknowledge that this specific remark was unsubstantiated and inappropriate and should not have been published.

In view of this, we have decided to take down the entire article to avoid any further misunderstanding.

We sincerely apologize to Mr. Bassam Elhusseni for any distress or reputational harm the publication may have caused.

News Ghana remains committed to the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, and responsible journalism, and we continue to take steps to ensure that all future reports fully reflect these values.

Signed,

Roger A. Agana

Managing Editor, News Ghana