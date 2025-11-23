CK Akonnor Named Kenya Premier League Coach of the Month

Ghanaian tactician Charles Akonnor has been crowned the SportPesa League Coach of the Month for October 2025 after guiding Gor Mahia to a perfect record during the period. The recognition was announced on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Akonnor won all three matches played in October, defeating KCB 1-0, Posta Rangers 3-0, and Mathare United 2-0. The record Kenyan champions kept three clean sheets while scoring six goals and conceding none during the month.

The former Ghana Black Stars head coach received a cash prize of 75,000 Kenyan shillings, equivalent to approximately 6,388 Ghana cedis. He beat nominations from Tusker’s Charles Okere, AFC Leopards’ Fred Ambani, and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Patrick Odhiambo.

Speaking after receiving the award, Akonnor attributed his success to divine intervention and team effort, stating that three or four months ago, he did not know what to expect after losing the opening match. He praised his technical team, stewards, management and especially the players for their support.

Akonnor revealed that his tactical approach draws inspiration from European football, particularly Arsenal’s tactical flexibility. He explained that the opening day loss to Bidco United resulted from a failed tactical experiment inspired by Arsenal’s deployment of Gabriel Martinelli on the right flank during an injury crisis.

Since that loss, Gor Mahia have won five of their last six matches, with only Ulinzi Stars managing to hold them to a draw. On Saturday, November 22, 2025, Gor Mahia beat Tusker 1-0 at home, extending their lead at the top of the SportPesa League table.

Akonnor, 52, signed a two-year contract with Gor Mahia in August 2025. The former Wolfsburg captain previously managed Ghanaian clubs including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold, and served as Ghana national team head coach. He is supported by fellow Ghanaians Bismark Kobby-Mensah and Ben Owu, who serve as assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer respectively.

Gor Mahia winger Shariff Musa also won the Player of the Month award for October after delivering two goals and two assists during the period.