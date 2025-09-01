CJ’s Ouster Undermines Ghana’s Democracy—Bekwai MP Lawyer Ralph

Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has described President John Dramani Mahama’s removal of Ghana’s Chief Justice as a dangerous assault on the country’s democratic foundations.

In a statement, the MP said the presidency’s action represents not just an institutional overreach, but also a direct threat to the independence of the judiciary — a principle that anchors Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

“This is not merely about the removal of one individual from office. It is about the deliberate weakening of a key democratic institution that has been painstakingly built over decades. An executive attempt to control or intimidate the judiciary shakes the very pillars of the rule of law in Ghana,” he stated.

The Bekwai legislator emphasized that the judiciary has historically served as the last line of defense for citizens, protecting rights, ensuring checks and balances, and upholding justice in times of political uncertainty. He argued that undermining the office of the Chief Justice through political maneuvering risks eroding public trust in the courts.

“Ghana has come too far in consolidating her democracy to allow such retrogressive tendencies to creep in. But that is what President Mahama has done. The sacrifices of our forebears who fought for constitutional rule cannot be mortgaged for partisan expediency,” he cautioned.

Mr. Poku-Adusei called on civil society organizations, the Ghana Bar Association, religious leaders, and ordinary citizens to rise in defense of judicial independence. He stressed that democracy thrives only when institutions remain free from executive interference.

He further warned that allowing the precedent of politically motivated judicial removals to stand would embolden future governments to treat the judiciary as an extension of political power rather than an independent arbiter of justice.

“Our democracy is hard fought, fragile, and must be jealously guarded. We must not allow today’s actions to become tomorrow’s norm,” the Bekwai MP added.

CJ’s removal

President John Mahama has, with immediate effect, dismissed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Monday, September 1, 2025.

The statement explained that the decision follows the receipt of the report from the committee instituted to probe three petitions seeking her removal.

President Mahama on April 22, 2025, suspended Justice Torkornoo in accordance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution.

The decision followed consultation with the Council of State, which determined that a prima facie case had been established in relation to three petitions seeking the removal of the Chief Justice.

The President has consequently established a committee, in compliance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution and in consultation with the Council of State, to look into the petitions which have been referred to them.

The five-member committee is chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Justice of the Supreme Court.

Other members include Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court; Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General; Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces; and Professor James Sefah Dzisah, Associate Professor at the University of Ghana.

The committee presented its report to the President on Monday, September 1.

The Chief Justice before her removal, was challenging the suspension at the ECOWAS court, amidst calls from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), the Bar Council of England and Wales, and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association for her reinstatement.