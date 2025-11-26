Civil Society Questions GNPC Readiness for Voltaian Basin Drilling

Ghana’s plan to drill its first onshore exploration well in the Voltaian Basin during October 2026 has reignited debate about the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s (GNPC) preparedness, with civil society organizations questioning whether the state oil company can deliver on promises after years of delays and substantial spending.

The announcement came from Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson during presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement, marking government’s latest attempt to reverse sharp declines in national crude oil production. The move positions the Voltaian Basin as central to reviving Ghana’s petroleum fortunes amid mounting fiscal pressure.

Ghana’s crude oil production has plunged from 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to a projected 36 million barrels in 2026, representing nearly 50 percent decline over seven years. This dramatic drop has weakened petroleum revenues and heightened pressure on policymakers to identify new production sources capable of offsetting losses from maturing offshore fields.

Dr. Forson insisted government is taking decisive action to arrest the downward trend. He pointed to the Voltaian Basin, a vast 104,000 square kilometer stretch covering approximately 40 percent of Ghana’s landmass, as one of the country’s most ambitious exploration prospects with potential to expand hydrocarbon production significantly.

Early assessments show promise, the Finance Minister stated, adding that government is pushing ahead with plans to unlock the basin’s petroleum potential. He also disclosed that a review of the country’s upstream regulatory and fiscal regime is underway to make the sector more competitive and transparent for international investors.

However, the Finance Minister’s assurances have opened fresh rounds of debate, particularly among civil society groups that have followed the Voltaian Basin project closely over the years. These organizations argue that shifting timelines, lack of visible progress, and resources already invested in the basin raise serious questions about GNPC’s preparedness to execute such a complex undertaking.

GNPC had earlier indicated at the 2024 Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi that drilling would begin in 2025. At that event, Michael Aryeetey, then GNPC’s Manager for Exploration and Appraisal, described the basin as a potential game changer capable of unlocking sizable hydrocarbon reserves for Ghana’s energy sector.

Policy Lead on Oil and Conventional Energy at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Kodzo Yoatse, reacting to latest announcements on the project, said confidence has waned rather than grown since those initial declarations. He emphasized that GNPC has not provided anything to instill confidence about the Voltaian Basin’s prospects despite years of exploration activities.

Yoatse highlighted that even the timeline for drilling keeps shifting, noting the corporation initially promised 2025 before pushing the date to third quarter 2026 and now October 2026. He revealed that GNPC has spent over 120 million United States dollars (USD) on the basin over the years with nothing concrete to show for the substantial investment.

Earlier analysis by ACEP indicated GNPC spent over 150 million USD gathering two dimensional (2D) seismic data for the Voltaian Basin without drilling a single well, despite an initial plan that earmarked only 60 million USD for both data collection and drilling combined. The policy think tank questioned whether such spending patterns demonstrate responsible stewardship of national petroleum resources.

Yoatse believes the state should urgently reclaim idle petroleum blocks and reallocate them to qualified exploration and production companies to demonstrate serious commitment to reversing the downward production trend. He argued that merely announcing drilling timelines without addressing GNPC’s capacity constraints will not restore confidence among investors or the Ghanaian public.

While ACEP raises doubts about GNPC’s preparedness, others are turning attention to feasibility of the basin itself, especially its timeline for contributing to national output. The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) maintains equally cautious position based on technical assessments of petroleum development cycles.

In its latest assessment, ASEC maintains that even if drilling begins in 2026, the basin will not add to national output in the near term. The organization stated that commercial production from the Voltaian Basin is not feasible before 2033 to 2036, positioning it as a long term strategic asset rather than solution to current fiscal pressure.

Dr. Elvis Twumasi, ASEC’s Director of Research and Innovation, added that the basin should be viewed as a future pillar of Ghana’s petroleum sector, not as remedy for present revenue shortfalls. He cautioned policymakers against creating unrealistic expectations about how quickly the Voltaian Basin could begin generating commercial volumes.

Despite this measured assessment, Dr. Twumasi maintained that GNPC must be held accountable for its performance across all petroleum operations, as the corporation will play critical roles in reversing Ghana’s dwindling oil production. He emphasized that accountability becomes especially important given the significant public resources invested in GNPC’s activities.

ASEC expressed deep concern that GNPC has failed to remit 488.8 million USD of Explorco lifting proceeds to the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF). The civil society organization characterized this as representing breach of transparency and statutory obligations, especially at a time when GNPC has critical roles to play in reversing the decline of crude oil production in Ghana.

Furthermore, ASEC noted that unacceptable diversions of petroleum funds, including the 4.9 million cedis golf clubhouse expenditure, highlight urgent need for stronger financial discipline and oversight. The organization insisted these matters must be under formal review and government should enforce full accountability to protect national resources before handing over additional oil fields to GNPC’s subsidiary Explorco.

The Voltaian Basin spans nearly one third of Ghana’s landmass across the Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Oti and Ashanti Regions. It represents one of the largest onshore sedimentary basins in the country, centered around Volta Lake from which it takes its name. The basin remains relatively underexplored compared to Ghana’s prolific offshore petroleum producing areas.

Samuel Opoku Arthur, Managing Director of Explorco, GNPC’s exploration subsidiary now managing the Voltaian Basin project, expressed confidence the company will meet its third quarter 2026 drilling target. He said Explorco remains on course to spud its first well by September 2026, having completed critical preparatory phases with contract awards scheduled for conclusion by January 2026.

Arthur stated the Voltaian Basin represents an opportunity for Ghana to build its own operating capability while contributing meaningfully to national energy security. He added that vendor prequalification is already well advanced, along with engagements with local communities and traditional authorities ahead of the drilling campaign.

The Managing Director emphasized that Explorco is proceeding with or without international partners, citing preliminary geological studies indicating strong presence of hydrocarbons in very commercial quantities in the basin. He described the project as Ghana’s principal near term prospect for arresting production decline despite civil society concerns about longer timelines.

Explorco has developed a three tier procurement system for the Voltaian Basin project. Tier A covers specialized services, most of which are beyond the scope of local contractors. Tier B will be skewed toward local suppliers, with foreign players needing partnerships with domestic players to gain access. Tier C will be services reserved exclusively for Ghanaian firms, including logistics, security and catering.

Arthur stated that Explorco wants Ghanaian workers to work side by side with service providers, not observe from a distance, emphasizing that approach builds real capacity. For communities affected by the drilling activities, areas such as land use, employment, logistics corridors and socio economic benefit will be important considerations requiring careful management.

The Voltaian Basin has attracted exploration interest for decades. The first exploration efforts date back to the 1960s when government partnered with the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) to conduct preliminary geological surveys. However, serious interest only resurfaced in 2005 with aid from the European Union and Minerals Commission.

Since 2014, GNPC has invested substantial sums in seismic data acquisition to assess the basin’s hydrocarbon potential. Various reports indicate total spending ranging from 100 million USD to over 160 million USD for seismic surveys and related exploration activities over multiple years. The corporation has processed thousands of line kilometers of 2D seismic data providing insights into the basin’s geological structures.

The Voltaian Basin is classified as an inland sedimentary basin, distinct from Ghana’s offshore petroleum rich Tano, Cape Three Points and Keta basins. It is primarily composed of Paleozoic sedimentary rocks, with formations considered conducive to hydrocarbon accumulation based on comparisons with similar producing basins in North Africa.

GNPC data confirms the basin has essential elements of a working petroleum system, including organic rich shales and significant sedimentary thickness. However, the area remains underexplored relative to offshore fields, with limited drilling data available beyond Shell’s onshore seismic work conducted in the mid 1970s.

Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle, Acting Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, said the commission is repositioning Ghana as competitive investment destination for global oil and gas supermajors while supporting GNPC to begin operations in the Voltaian Basin. She urged indigenous service companies to prepare adequately to assume greater roles in the petroleum value chain.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has documented that oil production declined consistently since peaking at 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million barrels in 2024. Production for first half 2025 was down 26 percent from the comparable period in 2024, accelerating the declining trend and increasing urgency for new production sources.

President John Dramani Mahama’s administration has prioritized reversing production decline by empowering GNPC and strengthening the regulatory environment. As part of broader revival efforts, government reforms have attracted more than 3.5 billion USD in new oil and gas investment commitments in 2025, including agreements to drill 20 new wells in the Jubilee and Tension (TEN) fields.

Finance Minister Forson emphasized that GNPC’s new exploratory role in the Voltaian Basin represents the long term anchor of Ghana’s petroleum future beyond immediate production boosts from existing fields. The government views onshore exploration as critical component of diversifying the country’s petroleum resource base and enhancing energy security.

Developing the Voltaian Basin could stimulate economic activity in less developed northern regions where the basin is located, creating employment opportunities and infrastructure development in areas that have received limited benefits from Ghana’s offshore petroleum wealth. However, experts caution that onshore exploration requires significant investment with uncertain returns.

The controversy surrounding GNPC’s Voltaian Basin readiness occurs against backdrop of broader concerns about the corporation’s financial management and strategic focus. Critics have questioned whether GNPC has expanded administrative costs and capital expenditures while making insufficient progress on core exploration and production mandates.

The debate also reflects tensions about national oil company performance across Africa, where state petroleum enterprises often struggle to balance commercial objectives with political pressures and social responsibility expectations. Ghana’s experience mirrors challenges faced by national oil companies in Nigeria, Angola and other producing countries on the continent.

Whether GNPC can successfully deliver the Voltaian Basin project remains open question that will significantly impact Ghana’s petroleum sector trajectory. Civil society organizations emphasize that transparent reporting, financial accountability and realistic timeline management will be essential for rebuilding confidence in the corporation’s ability to execute such ambitious undertaking.

The stakes are high for Ghana’s economy, which has become increasingly dependent on petroleum revenues to support government budgets and foreign exchange earnings. Reversing production decline through new discoveries represents critical priority for policymakers seeking to maintain fiscal stability while transitioning toward broader economic diversification.