Civil Society Groups Demand Probe After Refinery Corruption Claims

Nigerian political parties and civil society organizations are calling for judicial investigation into alleged corruption at state refineries following explosive disclosures by the new petroleum company chief executive.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties and Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations praised NNPCL’s Bayo Ojulari for revealing what they describe as systematic sabotage under previous management. The groups demand immediate arrest of former CEO Mele Kyari.

Ojulari shocked stakeholders during an August 29 meeting with petroleum workers by revealing massive financial losses at Nigerian refineries. The facilities were hemorrhaging between ₦300 million to ₦500 million monthly without corresponding production output.

The Port Harcourt refinery emerged as a particular concern, consuming vast resources while producing minimal results. Despite processing approximately 950,000 barrels of crude, less than 40% of inputs were being converted into usable products.

This inefficiency resulted in Nigeria receiving “mid-grade, substandard products because only half of the refinery was functional,” according to Ojulari. He dismantled claims about separate “old and new” refineries, explaining they were designed as interconnected systems.

Years of “willful neglect and deceit” have made rehabilitation exceptionally difficult, the current NNPCL chief explained. His assessment suggests deliberate sabotage rather than mere operational inefficiency.

Civil society leaders claim vindication after years of warnings about refinery manipulation. James Ezema of CNPP and Ali Abacha of CNCSOs said they faced hostility for highlighting these problems under previous management.

“For years, we sounded the alarm about the deliberate sabotage of the refineries to sustain fraudulent petroleum importation rackets,” their joint statement declared. They accused former leadership of suppressing criticism while Nigerians suffered fuel scarcity and economic hardship.

The coalition highlighted contradictions between declared NNPCL profits and subsidy claims submitted to the Federation Account Allocation Committee. They argue these discrepancies represent calculated deception rather than accounting errors.

Civil society groups believe conventional anti-corruption agencies cannot handle the scale of alleged malfeasance alone. They want a public judicial inquiry covering NNPCL operations from 2017 to 2023 to recover stolen public funds.

The organizations appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu for intervention, arguing that Nigeria’s economic problems stem from entrenched petroleum sector corruption. They insist judicial action is essential for economic recovery and public trust restoration.

Demands include immediate arrest and prosecution of the former NNPCL head over subsidy fraud allegations, questionable crude oil deals, and deliberate refinery sabotage. The coalition warns that inaction would endorse impunity and betray public trust.

Nigeria’s petroleum sector generates most government revenue, making refinery performance crucial for economic stability. Persistent dysfunction forces expensive fuel imports while domestic facilities operate below capacity.

The allegations suggest systematic corruption designed to maintain profitable import arrangements at public expense. If proven, such schemes would represent massive theft of national resources during periods of economic hardship.