Civil Society Groups Call for Peace Ahead of Akwatia By-Election

Two civil society organizations have called on political actors to exercise tolerance and maintain democratic principles during the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

The Community Focus Foundation Ghana and the Democratic Credentials Network issued a joint statement Tuesday expressing concern about Ghana’s track record of violent by-elections. The groups warned that recurring incidents of intimidation and vigilante attacks damage the country’s democratic reputation.

“By-elections generally in Ghana turn out to be chaotic with intimidation, brutal attacks on political opponents, and vigilantism taking centre stage,” the organizations stated. They described these incidents as contradicting Ghana’s established democratic credentials.

The civil society groups highlighted the growing use of aggressive rhetoric on social media and traditional platforms by some political figures. They characterized these “war songs” as undermining democratic values and contributing to tensions.

The statement called for all stakeholders to strictly follow electoral guidelines to ensure peaceful proceedings. Political parties, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, media outlets, and citizens were all urged to play responsible roles.

Their recommendations included respecting diverse political viewpoints throughout the election period. They also called for security personnel to wear proper identification tags in accordance with international standards.

The groups emphasized the importance of addressing grievances through dialogue rather than violence. They urged aggrieved parties to use established channels for resolving disputes peacefully.

Richard Kasu, Executive Director of the Community Focus Foundation Ghana, and Felix Best Agorvo, Senior Programmes Officer at the Democratic Credentials Network, signed the statement. Agorvo oversees electoral integrity, peace and security initiatives for his organization.

The Akwatia by-election has already attracted significant political attention across Ghana. Civil society organizations are working to prevent the violence that has frequently marked similar elections in the past.

The call for restraint comes as various stakeholders prepare for what could be a closely contested race in the constituency.