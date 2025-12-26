Civil Society Groups Blame Weak National Assembly Oversight for Nigeria Fuel Quality Crisis

Nigerian political parties and civil society organisations have declared that years of inadequate parliamentary oversight created conditions enabling substandard fuel imports and the regulatory confrontation between the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Dangote Refinery.

The Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and over 75 civil society groups operating under the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) issued a joint statement on December 25 asserting that legislative supervision has failed to protect fuel quality standards or Nigerian consumers. The organisations characterised National Assembly interventions as reactive and episodic rather than systematic, allowing regulatory compromise to flourish.

The coalition specifically criticised what they termed selective oversight favouring petroleum product importation. They argued this approach has sustained Nigeria’s dependence on foreign refined fuels while undermining domestic refining investment. According to the statement, many imported automotive and heavy duty fuels fail to meet acceptable sulphur limits, causing vehicle damage, higher maintenance costs and environmental harm that Nigerian consumers ultimately bear.

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ministers adopted comprehensive fuel quality regulations in February 2020 during a meeting in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Those regulations established a 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur standard for all imported petrol and diesel from January 2021. Local refineries received until January 2025 to upgrade operations and meet identical requirements. The ECOWAS directive represented significant progress for a region where some countries previously permitted diesel imports with sulphur content reaching 10,000 ppm.

The January 2026 deadline cited by CNPP and CNCSOs appears to reference implementation timelines for locally refined products under the ECOWAS framework. The civil society coalition insists Nigeria must enforce ECOWAS sulphur specifications uniformly without waivers or regulatory discretion for either imported or domestically refined petroleum products.

Both organisations rejected framing the dispute as merely regulatory disagreement. They described the situation as symptomatic of years during which National Assembly oversight accommodated import interests rather than enforcing quality standards. The coalition argued that narratives portraying imported fuels as cheaper ignore hidden costs Nigerian consumers pay through frequent breakdowns, elevated maintenance expenses and emissions damage.

CNPP and CNCSOs explicitly stated that Dangote Refinery should not receive monopoly protection. They emphasised that competition remains essential in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. However, the groups insisted that opposition to monopoly cannot justify tolerating substandard fuels or compromised regulation. They argued fair competition requires uniform quality standards and consistent enforcement regardless of whether products originate domestically or internationally.

The coalition called on the National Assembly to move beyond conducting hearings that conclude with reports but produce no sanctions or systemic reform. They demanded legislators end oversight practices implicitly favouring fuel importation, enforce regulatory compliance through budgetary and legal consequences, and publicly track fuel quality enforcement outcomes.

The dispute between NMDPRA and Dangote Refinery has escalated throughout 2025. Dangote filed suit against NMDPRA and several oil marketing companies, arguing that petroleum import licences violated the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by permitting imports despite available domestic refining capacity. The refinery sought 100 billion naira in damages from NMDPRA for allegedly undermining local refining.

Former NMDPRA Chief Executive Farouk Ahmed resigned following corruption allegations from Aliko Dangote and subsequent presidential intervention. Ahmed had defended import licences by citing supply shortfalls and questioned whether Nigeria should rely on a single refinery. He also made controversial statements alleging Dangote fuel contained higher sulphur levels than imported products, claims the refinery strongly disputed with laboratory testing.

Legal expert Olisa Agbakoba characterised the regulatory confrontation as raising fundamental questions about Nigeria’s economic sovereignty and constitutional management of hydrocarbon resources. Agbakoba argued that Section 44 of Nigeria’s Constitution mandates managing oil and gas resources for citizen welfare and security. He contended that regulatory actions frustrating investments that build local capacity, create employment and reduce import dependency potentially breach constitutional obligations.

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources summoned both parties to address tensions threatening downstream sector stability. Committee Chairman Ikenga Ugochinyere emphasised that rising disagreements could undermine fragile gains achieved during Nigeria’s transition beyond fuel subsidies.

CNPP and CNCSOs stated their position directly. From January 2026 forward, they declared, Nigeria must maintain one standard, one rule and one enforcement level for all refined petroleum products in full compliance with ECOWAS directives. Anything less, they warned, would confirm that Nigeria’s petroleum oversight framework remains weak, compromised and tilted toward short term import interests rather than citizen protection, industry sustainability or national development.

The coalition framed the dispute as a turning point requiring Nigeria to choose between regulatory compromise and clear standards with firm enforcement. Their statement insisted the NMDPRA conflict with Dangote should serve as catalyst for reform rather than another missed opportunity.