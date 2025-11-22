Civil Society Group Warns Against Third Term Push for Mahama

A civil society organization has cautioned political actors and opportunistic voices against pressuring President John Dramani Mahama to seek a third term, calling such efforts dangerous to Ghana’s democratic stability.

The Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) issued the warning through its Executive Secretary, Azubila Emmanuel Salam, emphasizing that President Mahama has already publicly rejected any interest in extending his tenure beyond two terms. Salam stressed that attempts to coerce or manipulate the president into reversing this decision must stop immediately.

In a statement released Friday, Salam argued that President Mahama does not need additional time in office to complete his development agenda. He pointed to the strong foundation of capable leaders within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are prepared to assume leadership responsibilities and continue the nation’s progress.

The organization believes the pressure campaign being waged by some individuals on social and traditional media platforms serves personal interests rather than those of the nation or the party. ADAM-GH expressed concern that these voices are attempting to create momentum for something the president himself has opposed.

Salam drew attention to recent coups across Africa, warning that attempts to extend presidential tenure have historically triggered instability and military interventions. He specifically cited recent military takeovers in Guinea, Gabon, and Niger as examples of how third term bids and weakened democratic institutions create conditions that embolden military actors and erode public confidence in governance.

In Guinea, military officers overthrew President Alpha Condé in September 2021 after he abolished presidential term limits. Gabon experienced a coup in August 2023 shortly after Ali Bongo won a disputed third term election, ending 56 years of Bongo family rule. Niger’s military seized power in July 2023, citing security and economic concerns.

The organization warned that Ghana must not repeat these mistakes, particularly as the African continent experiences a wave of unconstitutional regime changes. ADAM-GH emphasized that with President Mahama already having served nine years in office across two separate terms, there exists no justification for extending his tenure.

Instead, ADAM-GH called for attention to focus on strengthening democratic processes and creating space for the next generation of NDC leaders to emerge. The group urged all citizens to act responsibly and avoid actions that could legitimize undemocratic tendencies.

The statement concluded by affirming that national stability must remain the highest priority. ADAM-GH reiterated the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s constitutional order, particularly as the country maintains its reputation as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies.

President Mahama won the December 2024 election and was inaugurated in January 2025 for his second term as president, having previously served from 2012 to 2016. His current term is scheduled to end in January 2029.