Civil Society Group Opposes Massive Utility Rate Increases

The Centre of Posterity Interest Organization has urged government to reject proposed utility tariff hikes of up to 280 percent, warning the increases would devastate households and small businesses across Ghana.

The civil society organization issued its call as the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission considers unprecedented tariff proposals from major utility companies for the 2025-2030 period. ECG has requested a 225-239 percent increase in its Distribution Service Charge, while Ghana Water Company Limited seeks a 280 percent water tariff hike.

In a statement signed by Executive Director Mustapha Maison Yeboah, COPIO described the proposed increases as “extreme” and warned they would worsen economic hardship while potentially crippling small and medium enterprises. The organization argued that utilities should address internal inefficiencies before shifting financial burdens to consumers.

Ghana Grid Company has applied for a 130 percent increase, moving from 5.6422 pesewas per kilowatt-hour to 12.9768 pesewas, representing more than double the current transmission service tariff. The utility companies cite sustainability needs and infrastructure investment requirements as justification for the dramatic increases.

COPIO’s opposition comes amid nationwide stakeholder consultations launched by PURC on the Multi-Year Tariff Order covering 2025-2030. The IMF has supported tariff adjustments, stating they are critical for Ghana’s energy sector stability, with new rates expected to take effect from October 1, 2025.

The organization emphasized that women, who often manage household finances, would face heightened pressure balancing food, education, and healthcare costs alongside rising utility bills. Vulnerable populations including elderly citizens and low-income earners risk being pushed deeper into poverty, COPIO warned.

Rather than approving the tariff increases, the NGO called for comprehensive reforms addressing systemic problems within utility companies. These include improved metering systems, stronger accountability mechanisms, reduced transmission and distribution losses, and enhanced governance structures.

COPIO also recommended targeted subsidies for small and medium enterprises, renewable energy incentives, and expanded lifeline tariffs for vulnerable households as alternatives to blanket rate increases. The organization argued these measures could cushion consumers while promoting sustainable energy solutions.

The proposed increases would significantly impact Ghana’s economic competitiveness within the ECOWAS region, COPIO argued. Higher production costs for local businesses could make Ghanaian products less attractive internationally, potentially forcing enterprise closures and job losses.

Ghana Water Company Limited has blamed illegal mining activities for driving up treatment costs, necessitating the substantial tariff increase. However, COPIO maintains that addressing operational inefficiencies and corruption should precede consumer cost transfers.

The utility companies argue that cost-reflective tariffs are essential for addressing system losses, illegal connections, and foreign exchange pressures. ECG’s Distribution Service Charge would increase from 19 pesewas to 61 pesewas per kilowatt-hour between 2025 and 2029 under their proposal.

The organization stressed that utilities represent necessities rather than luxuries, making steep increases particularly burdensome for ordinary households already struggling with inflation and currency depreciation. Access to affordable utilities is fundamental for modern living standards and economic participation.

COPIO’s statement reflects broader concerns about the social and economic impact of the proposed tariff structure. The organization warned that imposing such substantial financial burdens could stifle innovation, discourage entrepreneurship, and create long-term socioeconomic setbacks for future generations.

The government faces pressure to balance utility company sustainability needs with consumer affordability and economic growth objectives. COPIO’s intervention adds civil society voice to ongoing debates about optimal approaches to utility sector financing and development.

As PURC continues nationwide consultations, the commission must weigh utility company financial requirements against potential social and economic consequences of dramatic tariff increases. The final decision will significantly impact Ghana’s economic trajectory and household welfare across all income levels.