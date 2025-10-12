Civil Society Group Demands Dismissal of Galamsey-Complicit Officials

A prominent civil society organization has joined the growing chorus of voices demanding accountability from local government officials who’ve failed to curb illegal mining activities devastating Ghana’s environment.

The Center for Africa Development and Progress (CADeP) has called on government to dismiss Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives found complicit or negligent in enforcing anti-galamsey directives. The demand represents the latest pressure point in an intensifying national campaign against illegal mining operations that continue threatening water bodies, forest reserves, and agricultural lands across the country.

CADeP’s position adds institutional weight to similar calls that have emerged from religious leaders, civil society coalitions, and policy think tanks in recent months. The convergence of these demands reflects mounting frustration with the persistent gap between government’s stated commitment to fighting galamsey and the reality on the ground, where illegal mining continues virtually unabated in several districts.

The organization’s recommendations come as Ghana grapples with what many describe as an environmental crisis. Rivers that once provided drinking water to millions have turned muddy brown from mining sediment. Cocoa farms have been destroyed as illegal miners dig up productive agricultural land. Forest reserves meant to protect watersheds and biodiversity have been carved into moonscapes of excavation pits.

At the heart of CADeP’s argument is the recognition that MMDCEs, as the government’s representatives in their respective jurisdictions, bear direct responsibility for implementing national policies at the local level. These officials chair district security councils, coordinate with traditional authorities, and oversee local enforcement agencies. When illegal mining flourishes in their districts, it raises serious questions about either their competence or their complicity.

The call for dismissals echoes recommendations made by other prominent voices in Ghana’s anti-galamsey movement. Just weeks ago, Kofi Bentil of IMANI Africa urged President John Dramani Mahama to sack MMDCEs and Regional Ministers in areas where galamsey remains rampant. Similarly, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, convener of the Coalition Against Galamsey, specifically cited districts like Tarkwa, Obuasi, and Prestea where illegal mining continues despite government’s public commitment to stopping it.

Religious organizations have been equally vocal. The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference called for a state of emergency in galamsey-endemic areas, warning that illegal mining has reached catastrophic levels threatening millions of Ghanaians. The Methodist Church added its voice, with Bishop Baffour Asamoah-Agyei pleading with President Mahama to use the threat of dismissal as a tool to motivate local officials into action.

Even from within government, there have been acknowledgments of the problem. In April 2025, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, warned MMDCEs that failure to tackle illegal mining would result in dismissal. That warning, however, has yet to translate into visible action against officials overseeing districts where galamsey operations continue to thrive.

CADeP’s intervention adds a development and governance perspective to what has primarily been framed as an environmental crisis. The organization’s focus extends beyond immediate ecological damage to examine how institutional failures and potential corruption enable illegal mining to persist. Their recommendations reportedly include broader measures to intensify the national campaign, though the demand for accountability from local officials stands as their most prominent call.

The timing of CADeP’s statement is significant. Ghana is currently in the midst of renewed attention to the galamsey problem following highly publicized incidents of water pollution and forest destruction. Social media platforms regularly feature shocking images and videos of devastated landscapes, keeping public pressure on government to demonstrate genuine commitment to enforcement.

Critics of the current approach argue that as long as local officials face no consequences for presiding over districts where illegal mining flourishes, the problem will persist regardless of how many task forces or committees are established at the national level. They point out that effective enforcement requires boots on the ground, meaning district-level officials must either actively combat galamsey or face removal.

The complexity of the galamsey problem, however, shouldn’t be underestimated. Illegal mining often involves sophisticated networks that can include traditional authorities, security personnel, equipment suppliers, and buyers of the illegally mined gold. Some MMDCEs may genuinely struggle against well-connected operators who have more resources and political influence than district assemblies can marshal.

Nevertheless, CADeP’s position reflects a hardening consensus that accountability must start somewhere, and the most logical starting point is with officials who draw government salaries while illegal mining devastates their districts. The organization’s recommendations form part of what it describes as a broader set of measures aimed at intensifying the national campaign against illegal mining.

Whether government will heed these calls for dismissals remains uncertain. Past administrations have often responded to anti-galamsey pressure with task force deployments and public declarations rather than systemic accountability measures targeting officials. President Mahama’s administration now faces the challenge of demonstrating that this time will be different.

For CADeP and other organizations in the anti-galamsey movement, the demand for dismissals isn’t merely punitive. It’s about establishing clear consequences for failure, sending unmistakable signals about government’s priorities, and breaking what many see as a culture of impunity that has allowed the destruction to continue for years despite countless promises to end it.

As Ghana’s water bodies continue to deteriorate and forest reserves shrink under the relentless advance of illegal mining, the question isn’t just about environmental protection anymore. It’s become a test of governance itself, whether institutions can deliver on stated commitments when powerful interests are at stake. CADeP’s demand for accountability from MMDCEs represents one answer to that test: if you can’t or won’t do the job, someone else should get the chance.