Civil Society Challenges Ghana’s Authority to Detain Foreign Deportees

Ghana’s decision to accept and temporarily detain West African nationals deported from the United States now faces its most serious legal test, with Democracy Hub arguing before the Supreme Court that the government violated the constitution by signing an international agreement without parliamentary approval. The case, scheduled for initial hearing on Wednesday, October 22, raises fundamental questions about executive power, human rights obligations, and what Ghana can legally commit to in exchange for diplomatic concessions.

Democracy Hub filed the legal challenge at the Supreme Court over what it describes as an unlawful security arrangement that allows deported West African nationals to be received and detained in Ghana, with at least 42 deportees reportedly returned in three batches on September 6, September 19, and October 13, held under military supervision at Bundase.

The civil society organization argues that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed without parliamentary approval, contrary to Article 75(2) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires treaties imposing burdens on citizens or affecting their rights to be ratified by Parliament. “No government has the authority to secretly contract Ghana out of its constitutional and human rights obligations,” Democracy Hub stated in its court filing.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has defended the arrangement on different grounds. He clarified that the MOU does not require parliamentary ratification at this stage, characterizing it as an administrative arrangement rather than a treaty requiring legislative scrutiny. That distinction forms the legal crux of the dispute now before the Supreme Court.

Whether an agreement that allows foreign nationals to be detained on Ghanaian soil constitutes an administrative matter or a treaty imposing obligations is precisely what judges must determine. The government’s position essentially argues that executive authority extends to accepting deportees and detaining them at military facilities without seeking parliamentary consent. Democracy Hub contends that position violates constitutional checks on executive power.

The humanitarian dimensions add urgency to the legal debate. Reports indicate several deportees were detained under military custody without access to legal counsel, raising concerns about due process violations. Democracy Hub argues this use of military detention at Bundase violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15, and 19 of the Constitution, which guarantee liberty, human dignity, and fair trial.

Minister Ablakwa insisted that deportees had opted to return to their home countries of their own volition, stating “the choice is theirs, really” and noting that “for 90 days, if they want to stay, they can stay”. But voluntary departure becomes questionable when individuals are held at military facilities without legal representation or clear information about their status and options.

The international law dimensions complicate matters further. Democracy Hub warns that the MOU risks making Ghana complicit in “chain refoulement,” where refugees are indirectly returned to danger via a third country. This would breach the 1951 Refugee Convention and the Convention Against Torture, which prohibit returning individuals to countries where they may face persecution or torture.

Ghana’s obligations under these international conventions don’t disappear simply because deportees come through the United States rather than directly from countries where they might face danger. If individuals among the 42 deportees have legitimate asylum claims or face persecution in their home countries, Ghana’s temporary detention before onward deportation could violate international law regardless of how the arrangement with Washington is characterized.

The government’s motivation for accepting this arrangement appears tied to broader diplomatic negotiations. Minister Ablakwa defended the arrangement, saying it applies only to a limited number of non-criminal West Africans who may be received on humanitarian grounds, and not to criminal deportees. Previous government statements suggested the agreement formed part of negotiations to ease visa restrictions for Ghanaian nationals seeking to travel to the United States.

That quid pro quo creates uncomfortable questions about whether Ghana is trading human rights compliance for diplomatic benefits. If accepting and detaining foreign deportees helps Ghana secure easier visa access for its citizens, does that constitute an appropriate use of executive authority? Or does it represent exactly the kind of burden-imposing international commitment that requires parliamentary scrutiny under Article 75?

The Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday regarding the interlocutory injunction will determine whether implementation continues while the substantive case proceeds. If judges grant the injunction, no additional deportees could be received and those currently detained would need alternative arrangements. If judges deny the injunction, the arrangement continues pending final determination, potentially affecting dozens or hundreds more individuals.

The political dimensions extend beyond this specific agreement. Ghana’s relationship with the United States involves complex negotiations around trade, security cooperation, development assistance, and migration management. An adverse Supreme Court ruling could constrain executive flexibility in conducting foreign policy, requiring parliamentary involvement in agreements that previous administrations handled through ministerial authority.

From a constitutional law perspective, Democracy Hub’s case raises important questions about separation of powers and democratic oversight of foreign commitments. If executives can sign international agreements imposing detention obligations without legislative approval simply by characterizing them as administrative arrangements, parliamentary authority under Article 75 becomes effectively meaningless.

The government presumably will argue that flexibility in foreign policy requires executive discretion and that not every international understanding needs parliamentary ratification. That’s a reasonable position in principle, but whether it applies when fundamental rights are at stake is precisely what courts must determine.

The detention conditions at Bundase add another layer of concern. Military facilities aren’t designed for immigration detention, and reports of limited legal access suggest inadequate protections for individuals whose status remains unclear. Whether they’re refugees, asylum seekers, economic migrants, or individuals with complex legal situations, they deserve due process and humane treatment regardless of how they arrived in Ghana.

Minister Ablakwa has denied claims that Ghana received financial or material benefits from its agreement with the United States, characterizing the decision as purely humanitarian. But humanitarian considerations would seemingly require transparent processes, legal protections, and conditions that respect human dignity rather than military detention with restricted access to counsel.

The broader regional implications matter as well. If Ghana accepts this arrangement, other West African countries might face similar pressure from the United States to receive deportees transiting through the region. That could create a cascade of detention facilities across West Africa serving American deportation logistics without clear legal frameworks or human rights protections.

Democracy Hub’s decision to pursue Supreme Court intervention rather than political channels suggests confidence in the constitutional arguments. The organization could have lobbied Parliament, organized public protests, or sought diplomatic intervention. Instead, it’s asking judges to declare the arrangement unconstitutional and void, which would end the matter definitively if successful.

The case also tests judicial independence and willingness to constrain executive authority on sensitive foreign policy matters. Courts sometimes defer to executive judgment on international relations, viewing such questions as political rather than justiciable. Whether Ghana’s Supreme Court takes that approach or rigorously applies constitutional requirements will significantly impact this case’s outcome.

For the 42 individuals already detained and any future deportees affected by this arrangement, the legal arguments remain abstractions compared to their daily reality. They’re held at a military facility in a country many have never been to, uncertain about their futures, with limited access to legal help or information about their rights. Whatever judges decide about constitutional procedures and international obligations, these human dimensions shouldn’t get lost in legal technicalities.

The Wednesday hearing on the injunction will provide the first indication of how courts view this controversy. If judges grant the injunction, it signals serious concerns about the arrangement’s legality. If they deny it, implementation continues and Democracy Hub faces an uphill battle proving the substantive constitutional violations it alleges.

What’s certain is that this case forces Ghana to grapple with fundamental questions about executive power, parliamentary authority, human rights obligations, and what the country can legitimately commit to in exchange for diplomatic benefits. Those questions don’t have easy answers, but they deserve rigorous judicial examination rather than being decided solely through executive discretion.

The outcome will likely influence how future governments negotiate international agreements and whether Parliament’s constitutional role in ratifying certain treaties gets meaningful enforcement or remains largely theoretical. It will also determine whether Ghana’s acceptance of foreign deportees continues under current conditions or requires substantial procedural and substantive changes to comply with constitutional and international legal obligations.

For now, Democracy Hub has challenged the arrangement’s legality, the Supreme Court has scheduled hearings, and 42 individuals remain in detention while judges consider whether Ghana had constitutional authority to accept them in the first place. Wednesday’s ruling on the injunction won’t resolve all these questions, but it will indicate whether courts view Democracy Hub’s concerns as sufficiently serious to warrant halting implementation pending full legal review.